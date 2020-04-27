CON: COVID-19 prisoner release schemes are utter nonsense

Why would felons consent to staying inside as law-abiding citizens are doing? Short answer, they won’t. There are other unintended consequences to this unlawful prisoner release: additional strain on relatives already having difficulty coping with scarce resources. Americans will have to take in their criminal relatives on top of having reduced income and decreased access to services and staples?

USA Today reports that domestic violence calls are up from 10% to 30% nationwide. You get beaten up by your husband or boyfriend, he’s locked up and then you see him in the driveway because the government released him to “protect him from COVID-19.” Well who is going to protect you and your kids from him?

Compassionate release is becoming so common that even convicted sex offender R. Kelly applied for release from prison on compassionate grounds due to COVID-19. Thankfully, Kelly was rightly denied the opportunity to reoffend.