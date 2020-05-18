CON: America is about to get a hard lesson on faulty vote-by-mail system

This should not be a shock, given that the vast majority of American voters have little to no experience using a mail ballot. Academic research suggests that for many, the learning curve is substantial to the point of seeing their votes fail to count.

According to MIT political science professor Charles Stewart III, a disproportionate number of younger and minority voters see their mail ballots rejected when first giving vote-by-mail a try. Unlike being in a polling place where an accident is fixable with the help of a handy poll worker, errors made at home are fatal.

The figures over our contemporary era of elections are dreary in terms of rejected mail ballots. In the historic 2008 general election alone, there were 1 million ballots thrown out. An additional 1.2 million ballots would go on to be rejected in the presidential and midterm contests to date, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.