Coconino Voices: Working toward positive change for Flagstaff

Thanks to the Arizona Daily Sun for noting the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff’s proposal for an Indigenous Community and Cultural Center ("Community groups eye Mogollon property; Native cultural center, park among ideas for future,” February 22, 2020).
This proposal is the latest version of a concept more than 30 years old. It is an Indigenous Community and Cultural Center: a vibrant community center as an intergenerational gathering and learning place for Native families, as well as a dynamic cultural center where everyone would be welcome to learn and engage with the Indigenous history of Flagstaff and its resilient communities today.
Citizens can look forward to learning more about this project over the next few months. For now, the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff (ICF) wants you to know what our City Council has already proclaimed: that this center would benefit everyone in Flagstaff.
Imagine a place in the heart of the city where our community could engage together to begin mending the dark history that troubles us all — at the same time we recognize and support the resiliency of Native people who contribute so much to our city today, as they have for so many generations. It would be a source of distinction for Flagstaff, and a model for other cities to follow.
You have free articles remaining.
If located on the Thorpe Park tract where the public works yard once stood, this facility would leave plenty of room for park expansion and would fully comply with the 1957 city ordinance specifying that this land be used for park, recreation, or a museum. It would be anything but a “special interest” use of this place.
ICF is a group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous volunteers who gathered in 2015. In 2016 and 2017 we organized and held a series of six Indigenous Community Forums to learn about the issues and challenges Native people face in Flagstaff. City Council members and other officials were invited and attended as our guests. Youth, families, working people, elders, Native and non-Native, housed and unhoused, gathered together, shared food, and spoke about their experiences, joys, struggles, and ideas. Following our Indigenous teachings, we treated everyone as our relative.
From these gatherings we developed a list of recommendations that were accepted as goals by City Council in October 2017. These objectives included projects to increase public awareness and respect for Native history, economic contributions, traditional knowledge, and artistic creation.
Support was offered to do the same for students, staff, and faculty of the Flagstaff Unified School District. Included as well was a process to work with law enforcement agencies to review policies, training, and procedures so that our relatives might feel safe in this city. And they included support for a public space dedicated to learning, healing, and community cultural development: the Flagstaff Indigenous Community and Cultural Center.
There is much that needs to be done before these lofty goals are reached. Serious conflicts remain and will need to be faced. At the same time, the City of Flagstaff has taken some positive first steps. How many citizens realize that the City now has a full-time Coordinator for Indigenous Initiatives? ICF first advocated for this position, and we look forward to working with the relative now carrying that responsibility: Rose Toehe, recently named Flagstaff’s 2019 Female Citizen of the Year.
ICF looks forward to lots of discussion with citizens from all over this city over the coming months. Whether you support our initiative or not, we consider you a relative on this land and welcome your thoughts.
Chris Jocks wrote this commentary on behalf of the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff. Contact "Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff" on Facebook.