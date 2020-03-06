Coconino Voices: Working toward positive change for Flagstaff

Thanks to the Arizona Daily Sun for noting the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff’s proposal for an Indigenous Community and Cultural Center ("Community groups eye Mogollon property; Native cultural center, park among ideas for future,” February 22, 2020).

This proposal is the latest version of a concept more than 30 years old. It is an Indigenous Community and Cultural Center: a vibrant community center as an intergenerational gathering and learning place for Native families, as well as a dynamic cultural center where everyone would be welcome to learn and engage with the Indigenous history of Flagstaff and its resilient communities today.

Citizens can look forward to learning more about this project over the next few months. For now, the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff (ICF) wants you to know what our City Council has already proclaimed: that this center would benefit everyone in Flagstaff.

Imagine a place in the heart of the city where our community could engage together to begin mending the dark history that troubles us all — at the same time we recognize and support the resiliency of Native people who contribute so much to our city today, as they have for so many generations. It would be a source of distinction for Flagstaff, and a model for other cities to follow.

