Coconino Voices: When you legislate truth out of classrooms, students suffer

There is nothing more powerful in a classroom than honesty — even if that means acknowledging to a room of fifth graders that I, their teacher, don’t have the answers.

Kids are curious. While you don’t need 16 years of teaching experience to reach this conclusion, it will erase any doubt. Whether it’s questions about the latest social media trend, international war and conflict, or Americans marching in civil protest, children are aware of the world around them and they want to better understand it.

One of the more memorable learning experiences for my Flagstaff class this past spring occurred when a student raised an insightful question, for which I had no answer, regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Instead of stifling the student’s curiosity or retreating from discussing a topic that some might find controversial, I encouraged my students to research and identify sources and have conversations with peers and family members. The outcome was an experience that transcended the classroom and elevated many students' voices and abilities to reach their own conclusions based on facts and evidence.

Unfortunately, this approach to education is under attack.

Following the racial reckoning that took place after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, some of our state lawmakers decided that children should no longer learn the full, accurate, and true history of our nation. Although their onerous efforts ultimately failed to pass before the end of this past legislative session, as an educator and parent, I find it hard to celebrate this slim victory. The next legislative session is likely to bring more of the same.

Legislation that denies honesty — such as the ability to teach students or discuss with them the good, bad and ugly of American history — sends the message to students that they need to be perfect, and when they are not, they should hide their flaws. Additionally, the mere proposal of anti-truth legislation has caused deep fear among the ranks of Arizona educators about the repercussions of even broaching the topic of race in our classrooms. Although some may argue that race is a social construct and thus not real, it is undeniably a social construct that plays a very real role in how we each experience everyday life, and our amazingly diverse students deserve to have their experiences acknowledged and validated.

According to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 79 percent of the public school educator workforce in the U.S. identifies as white, while more than half of public school students identify as youth of color. As a white educator in a space where the majority of my students are of Latine and/or Indigenous heritage, I have learned that naming my race and openly recognizing that my experiences may, and often do, differ from those of my students, is one of the strongest ways I can build the safe space all children need to learn.

The threat of a fine of up to $5,000 and the potential loss of our teaching license, for classroom discussions on topics such as unconscious bias, have made it effectively impossible for educators to continue creating warm and welcoming environments where students know they are safe and valued. The stimulating discussions that I've come to cherish in my classroom are under threat of being legislated away.

My heart is broken knowing that so many students will suffer as more and more educators, afraid of being pushed out of the profession we love, will silence their voices on these topics. My heart is broken when I think of all the missed student-led learning opportunities. My class's recent conversation about the war in Ukraine, sparked by a student question, could have been found to violate this proposed law. Yet, during that lesson, I watched my students, hungry for understanding, wrestle with hard questions trying to understand why one country would try to take over another. I also witnessed their final resolve that what was happening was neither right nor fair.

It deeply pains and frustrates me that our state is one among some 40 others that have proposed legislation that would prevent this kind of honest dialogue in classrooms. While the impact of these bills on educators is appalling, the impact on students is devastating. There is real value in teaching accurate, truthful history and allowing students to learn about others’ perspectives and experiences. By legislating what kids can and cannot learn, we limit their ability to grow mentally, make informed decisions and have critical conversations.

There is so much power in engaging students in truthful honest conversations about the world around them. This pure curiosity is not something we should silence in our children, but something educators and parents must partner together to support and provide tools students can use to navigate in safe and healthy ways.

If we’re going to develop communities our children deserve, and provide them with the tools they need to succeed, we need to begin by teaching them the truth about the world they are inheriting. A community afraid and unwilling to truthfully address its history is one in which no one is truly whole.