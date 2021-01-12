Coconino Voices: What NAU is looking for in new president

It is an exciting time for us leading the search for the 17th president of Northern Arizona University. The strong response we’ve received confirms that NAU has a compelling offering — an appealing residential campus with a strong and comprehensive academic base, a distinctive undergraduate experience grounded in teaching and scholarship, world-respected research, a commitment to the people of Arizona and its diverse populations, and an exceptional location.

Our robust position for this recruitment results from an excellent faculty, great traditions and the exceptional leadership of our presidents. Clara Lovett led NAU into distance learning and public-private partnerships that positioned it for growth. John Haeger grew NAU’s enrollment and strengthened its balance sheet. And Rita Cheng led NAU to research distinction as one of the top 200 research campuses in the country.

What are we looking for in the next president?

We have hosted a campus town hall and conducted a listening tour of major stakeholders, and we have received input — through letters, coffees and Zoom calls — from over 200 people expressing their hopes for this leadership selection. What we have heard is that the next president must have:

• A deep commitment to the student experience and student success.