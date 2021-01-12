Coconino Voices: What NAU is looking for in new president

It is an exciting time for us leading the search for the 17th president of Northern Arizona University. The strong response we’ve received confirms that NAU has a compelling offering — an appealing residential campus with a strong and comprehensive academic base, a distinctive undergraduate experience grounded in teaching and scholarship, world-respected research, a commitment to the people of Arizona and its diverse populations, and an exceptional location.
Our robust position for this recruitment results from an excellent faculty, great traditions and the exceptional leadership of our presidents. Clara Lovett led NAU into distance learning and public-private partnerships that positioned it for growth. John Haeger grew NAU’s enrollment and strengthened its balance sheet. And Rita Cheng led NAU to research distinction as one of the top 200 research campuses in the country.
What are we looking for in the next president?
We have hosted a campus town hall and conducted a listening tour of major stakeholders, and we have received input — through letters, coffees and Zoom calls — from over 200 people expressing their hopes for this leadership selection. What we have heard is that the next president must have:
• A deep commitment to the student experience and student success.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills that can earn the trust necessary to lead a complicated environment. And an individual who is capable of attracting and retaining talent as well as worthy of giving trust.
• An understanding of, and connection to, this unique place on earth, to the science that is inspired by the Colorado Plateau and to NAU’s unique relationship to Indigenous communities.
• A demonstrable commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
These are key personal leadership skills. But beyond this, the Arizona Board of Regents seeks to land a president who also has proven institutional leadership skills.
The president is a CEO of a large and complex organization. NAU has a balance sheet of over a half billion dollars and statewide has approximately 30,000 students, 1,000 faculty and 3,000 staff. It is one of the largest employers in — and an economic driver of — the state. The president’s job includes oversight of academics, pricing, marketing, legal affairs, athletics, construction and development, student enrollment and well-being, protecting the university’s brand and reputation — and more. While our core mission is education, the absence of business skills will result in failure.
The state is a major investor in NAU and the president must be an effective advocate in the state’s public policy arena, with other off-campus stakeholders such as alumni, foundation fundraising — and critically with the board and the other two Arizona public university presidents.
The higher education landscape is rapidly changing and both vision and adaptive skills will be necessary, and in the absence of them, NAU will underperform.
Finally, unexpected crises occur. President Rita Cheng was dealt a shooting on campus and the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges that define the next president can’t be predicted, but the next president must have the ability to lead in moments of uncertainty and emergency.
At the outset of the search, we appointed a 14-person advisory committee that includes a wide array of campus leaders and stakeholders. We have been meeting regularly, reviewing and discussing potential prospects and others we are recruiting to apply. The committee will soon make recommendations that will be referred to the regents for consideration.
In short order we will select the next president, and the next era of a great and critical university will begin. We hope the Flagstaff community is as excited about the potential of the next chapter of NAU as we are.
Regent Fred DuVal and Regent Lyndel Manson are co-chairs of the ABOR Search Advisory Committee for the next NAU president.