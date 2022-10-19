Coconino Voices: What does Flagstaff look like if nearly 60% of our residents leave due to housing costs?

In a recent survey conducted by the Flagstaff Housing Commission, a little over 58% of residents stated that they were either “nearly certain” to “somewhat likely” to relocate due to housing costs. This means that our teachers, firefighters, grocery store employees and many more are actively considering leaving Flagstaff for a location with lower housing costs. What does Flagstaff look like when those valuable residents leave?

The Flagstaff City Council declared a housing emergency in 2020, recognizing that safe and decent housing that is affordable is a vital part of Flagstaff’s infrastructure. They voted to place Proposition 442 on the November 2022 ballot in direct answer to this crisis. The proposition was developed after several years of public outreach and vetting by the Flagstaff Housing Commission (composed of real estate and housing professionals, and citizens) and the Citizens Bond Committee.

Prop 442 will address the most pressing issues preventing Flagstaff residents from attaining housing that is affordable. The bond includes:

● Redevelop City-Owned Housing: Up to $5 million to expand and update the City’s existing affordable housing complexes in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and development partners.

● Repurpose Existing Buildings: Establish a $3 million revolving loan fund to provide gap financing for non-profit and private developers who repurpose existing buildings into affordable housing.

● Affordable Rental Incentives: $5 million revolving loan fund to provide financing to private and non-profit developers to increase the number of affordable units in new projects.

● Homebuyer Assistance Program: $7 million added to the City’s successful homebuyer down payment assistance revolving loan program. The program will be repaid when owners sell, allowing the fund to continue.

Housing is a basic human need and Flagstaff’s first responders, teachers, small business owners, and seniors are increasingly unable to access housing that is affordable. We need our community to vote yes on Prop 442 and help provide housing opportunities for the people who make Flagstaff thrive. The tax rate for residents will not increase because other bonds are being paid off.

Visit www.yeson442.com for additional information about each part of the bond and to learn how to get involved.

Submitted by the following:

Adam Shimoni, Flagstaff City Councilmember

Amanda Guay

Arizona Housing Coalition

Austin Aslan, Flagstaff City Councilmember

Becky Daggett, former Vice Mayor, City of Flagstaff

Brenda Silveus

Coconino County Democratic Party

Coral Evans, Former Mayor, City of Flagstaff

Cristy Zeller

David Hayward

Deb Harris, Executive Director, Southside Community Association

Debbie Cutlip

Devonna McLaughlin

Friends of Flagstaff's Future

Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona

Indivisible Northern Arizona

Jacki Lenners

Jamie Whelan, Former Vice Mayor, Councilmember, City of Flagstaff

Jessica Drum, Board Member, Flagstaff Shelter Services

Jim McCarthy, Flagstaff City Councilmember

Khara House, Flagstaff City Councilmember

Leah Bloom

League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona

Matt Ryan, Coconino County Supervisor, District 3

Miranda Sweet, Vice Mayor, City of Flagstaff

Moses Milazzo, Local small business owner and housing advocate

Patrice Horstman, Coconino County Supervisor, District 2

Regina Salas, Flagstaff City Councilmember

Rich Bowen, Senior VP Genterra Enterprises

Ross Schaefer, Executive Director, Flagstaff Shelter Services

Sandi Flores

Seth Gregar, United Flagstaff Firefighters IAFF Local 1505 PAC Chair

Tim Kinney, CEO Kinney Construction Services

Tyler Denham

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99

United Flagstaff Firefighters Local 150