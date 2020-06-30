Coconino Voices: Welcoming back college students, with safety measures

We are moving forward to open our three universities this fall. Why? Our three presidents and their teams understand the risks and the have the means to mitigate risks. What they are doing in this very different time marks them as leaders. In fact, Arizona’s outstanding public universities are a leading example to other universities across the country that are taking their cue from our universities on how to create as safe a learning experience as possible.

The board has supported collaboration where there are common needs for procurement and testing. But there is no single way to implement the board’s Principles. The Principles will be expressed in different ways by the three public universities. Examples include:

• Arizona State University is offering three options for learning this fall: ASU immersion - the on-campus, technology enhanced learning; ASU Sync - technology-enhanced, interactive remote learning that can be used simultaneously with some in-person instruction; and iCourses – courses delivered entirely online with lectures available on demand.