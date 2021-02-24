Coconino Voices: Welcome message from incoming NAU president

I could not be more honored and humbled to be chosen as the finalist to serve as the 17th president of Northern Arizona University!
This is a dream opportunity for me and I am proud to join the strong Lumberjack community of teachers, scholars, learners and advocates and look forward to our work together as we chart the path forward and blaze the trail that will lead us to the bold and boundless future that awaits us.
I’ll make a pledge to the campus — here, online and statewide — and community: I’m going to “hit the ground learning” by investing time in listening to you —and those you represent — in the weeks and months ahead. I want to learn from you as we build together on the fabulous legacy of this vital institution.
ONLY AT NAU
It has been said that “a university must reflect the soul of its people” — their values, their stories, their aspirations.
To do so, a university must also empower the people it serves and the communities they represent to have greater agency over their destinies, at both an individual and collective level.
This is why it’s important to let place and community determine the nature of the university’s work and why it’s critical that the university’s sense of purpose be sustained by a sense of urgency.
And so it is that Northern Arizona University’s legacy of providing excellent educational opportunities, broadening the frontiers of knowledge in key strategic areas for the region and the nation, and serving as a strong steward of place sets it apart from all other public comprehensive universities in our nation.
Hence the enthusiasm I feel in joining this great University as it works to build upon its strong and distinctive legacy of leadership.
Imagine — NAU was founded as Arizona Normal College over 120 years ago … with just 23 students and 2 faculty members. This university has come so far.
I am also mindful that NAU is built on indigenous land and in the shadow of sacred mountains.
With this honor comes a solemn obligation to our many Native students, and I’m proud NAU ranks among the nation’s Top 10 institutions in terms of both bachelor’s and master’s degrees awarded to students of tribal descent.
Under my leadership we are going to remain committed to the success of these and ALL of our nearly 30,000 students. NAU’s focus on student success is part of what makes this university so special.
You see, I would not be anywhere near here today, were it not for the opportunities afforded to me by public higher education. A university’s focus on the success of its students not only establishes it as an engine of opportunity, but also as a vehicle of upward mobility and a driver of transformative change. Hence why I have dedicated my professional career to advancing the tenets of educational equity and inclusive excellence.
NAU BETTER TOGETHER & BUILDING TRUST IN OUR FUTURE
As I embark on this journey of a lifetime, let me share a few of my beliefs:
I believe NAU is stronger when the administration and faculty work together in a spirit of shared governance.
I believe NAU is inseparable from the community in which it resides — Flagstaff and indeed all our statewide locations — and that we rise or fall together.
I believe in retaining and supporting our faculty members to advance their mission of teaching, research and service.
I believe in accountability, transparency and open communication.
I believe diversity and inclusion are not just words on paper but, instead, a call to action that when heeded makes our university more resilient and adaptable to a changing world.
And, I believe in putting students at the center of everything we do. They They are the reason we are here.
Modern universities must be problem-solvers and difference-makers. They must prove themselves essential. That’s exactly what NAU is doing as it helps grow our next generation of classroom teachers; trains the nurses, occupational therapists and healthcare professionals we need now more than ever; conducts the research necessary to better understand our impacts on the environment; and much more.
Most certainly, COVID-19 has challenged and changed our world in unexpected ways, and NAU is no exception. But I believe in my heart that NAU and its students and faculty are prepared to emerge from this crisis stronger, more unified and better prepared for our shared future.
And indeed, NAU has made significant contributions to solve the COVID-19 crisis. I am proud to be joining a university making such a monumental impact on this community and the world.
I am most appreciative of Chairman Penley and the Arizona Board of Regents for the trust they have placed in me to lead this great university. I’m also deeply grateful to each of the university and community leaders who’ve taken time to speak with me and share their wisdom. In the days ahead, I look forward to meeting many more of you.
NAU is EXACTLY where I want to be, in one of the absolutely most gorgeous places on Earth, leading a world-class university as we embark on this time of unparalleled challenge and opportunity.
Indeed, the colors, smells and sounds of this majestic place have been part of my imagination for the more than 15 years that have transpired since my wife Rima and I first visited Coconino County in one of our first trips we took together as a couple. I am in this for the long run and my family and I are very much looking forward to becoming Lumberjacks for life and building a beautiful life together in Flag’.