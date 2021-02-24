Coconino Voices: Welcome message from incoming NAU president

Most certainly, COVID-19 has challenged and changed our world in unexpected ways, and NAU is no exception. But I believe in my heart that NAU and its students and faculty are prepared to emerge from this crisis stronger, more unified and better prepared for our shared future.

And indeed, NAU has made significant contributions to solve the COVID-19 crisis. I am proud to be joining a university making such a monumental impact on this community and the world.

I am most appreciative of Chairman Penley and the Arizona Board of Regents for the trust they have placed in me to lead this great university. I’m also deeply grateful to each of the university and community leaders who’ve taken time to speak with me and share their wisdom. In the days ahead, I look forward to meeting many more of you.

NAU is EXACTLY where I want to be, in one of the absolutely most gorgeous places on Earth, leading a world-class university as we embark on this time of unparalleled challenge and opportunity.