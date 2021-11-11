Coconino Voices: We need to foster, not fight, the American economy

But even those who keep their jobs amid a surging corporate tax rate would face financial trouble. It’s predicted that the 7% spike in the corporate tax rate would result in a .6% reduction in wages. With inflation rates slipping out of control, that means working class families struggling to afford the rising cost of basics like gas and groceries would get squeezed from both sides in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Here in northern Arizona, the corporate tax rate hike would be particularly devastating for our economy. We’ve relied on companies to jumpstart our economy like Northern Arizona Healthcare, Grand Canyon Railroad, W.L. Gore and Associates and at least a dozen other manufacturers, small business owners, hoteliers, restaurateurs, and numerous service industries which provide stable, good paying jobs with benefits as the Grand Canyon State continues to rebound from the pandemic. We need to stabilize the cost to do business here and reject additional taxes and fees that make it harder to be successful.

The government should embrace our corporate partners, not fight with them. Lately, companies like FedEx and Nike have been facing intense pressure from pundits and politicians who refuse to admit that America’s companies play a critical role in our economy.

Our leaders are facing a choice right now. They can work with the drivers of the American economy, or they can plunge the country into an economic crisis.

Julie Pastrick is the President/CEO of the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce

