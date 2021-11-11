Coconino Voices: We need to foster, not fight, the American economy

Since 2020, the American economy has slowly but surely clawed its way back from a pandemic-induced crisis. But now, facing the threat of the ongoing labor shortage and rising inflation, elected leaders in Washington have the task of crafting a strategy to avoid economic freefall.
Unfortunately, the plan that progressive politicians have rolled out has left many financial experts sounding the alarm. Instead of offering a lifeline to a fragile American economy still struggling to recover from the pandemic, some members of Congress are proposing hefty corporate tax hikes that would hit working class Arizonans and send the market into a tailspin.
Congress is working hard to pass an expansive economic plan with bills that would fund worthy projects like the fight against climate change and much-lauded social safety net programs. Unfortunately, progressives in the House and Senate have decided to make a massive corporate tax hike -- from 21% to 28% -- the centerpiece of their economic agenda.
However, economic experts from around the country are warning that raising the corporate tax rate to 28% could amplify the financial issues facing the nation. Fiscally savvy organizations like the Tax Foundation have released evidence demonstrating that raising the corporate tax rate would fan the flames of the current labor shortage that we desperately need to address. While large corporations across the country have recently announced hiring sprees, studies show that raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% rate would not only bring those hiring efforts to a grinding halt, it would force companies across the country to cut a combined 138,000 jobs.
But even those who keep their jobs amid a surging corporate tax rate would face financial trouble. It’s predicted that the 7% spike in the corporate tax rate would result in a .6% reduction in wages. With inflation rates slipping out of control, that means working class families struggling to afford the rising cost of basics like gas and groceries would get squeezed from both sides in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.
Here in northern Arizona, the corporate tax rate hike would be particularly devastating for our economy. We’ve relied on companies to jumpstart our economy like Northern Arizona Healthcare, Grand Canyon Railroad, W.L. Gore and Associates and at least a dozen other manufacturers, small business owners, hoteliers, restaurateurs, and numerous service industries which provide stable, good paying jobs with benefits as the Grand Canyon State continues to rebound from the pandemic. We need to stabilize the cost to do business here and reject additional taxes and fees that make it harder to be successful.
The government should embrace our corporate partners, not fight with them. Lately, companies like FedEx and Nike have been facing intense pressure from pundits and politicians who refuse to admit that America’s companies play a critical role in our economy.
Our leaders are facing a choice right now. They can work with the drivers of the American economy, or they can plunge the country into an economic crisis.
Julie Pastrick is the President/CEO of the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce