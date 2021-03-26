Coconino Voices: We need some hard conversations on affordable housing

Housing affordability, or attainability as some would describe it, is a complex issue. First and foremost, we need to agree and understand what a serious problem it is in our community, and we need serious leadership, both public and private, to address it.
Over the years, many factors have contributed to Flagstaff’s housing crisis. One of those factors is policy-making by past and present local governments. While policy and governmental regulation is researched, debated, and implemented with the best of intentions, often it results in unintended consequences that have ultimately lead to increased housing costs that in actuality are passed on to the end-user, whether a homebuyer, or home renter. Of course, governmental policy and regulation can also lead to improvements in housing affordability, and shouldn’t be discounted altogether.
What is needed is for our community, and its leadership, to review current and passed policy, and have the hard conversations of whether or not such policies have aided, or ultimately hindered, the creation of affordable housing in Flagstaff.
When the Housing Commission was established, with support of the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors, one of its primary goals was to ensure that industry professionals, both for- and not-for-profit, would be involved in developing recommendations to City Council based on their first-hand experience in housing. That expertise from the private sector is critical to the development of feasible solutions to help Flagstaff residents attain safe housing. The ongoing partnership between the public and private sector is the only path forward to solving Flagstaff’s housing crisis.
But any solution can’t exceed without the support and accountability of the community as a whole. We can’t seek to improve housing affordability, without acknowledging that new development both adds available units, and ultimately adds significant amounts of tax revenue through property taxes on completed units. We can’t insist on development plans that improve sustainability by being more compact and walkable, while also opposing the increased density required to achieve that. We need to decide what kind of economy we truly want to be. Do we want to be so heavily dependent on tourism, or do we want a diverse economy, with stable employment available in numerous incomes and sectors. The recent announcement of UACJ Automotive choosing Flagstaff as a new manufacturing center was a great step in the right direction. If we truly want that economy, it simply cannot happen without adequate housing available in all price ranges. We need a market that encourages homeownership for those we know are essential to our community. The teachers in our schools. The tradespeople we rely on. Those in retail, food service, or any other industry that we’ve learned are absolutely critical to the health and safety of all of us.
But the housing affordability issue is a complex one. There is no single solution. While increased development should help, it will also take much more. The Sky Cottages in Timber Sky being developed by Vintage Partners is a great example of building “smarter” in order to attain affordable units at below market rents. Designing and planning in ways that promote live-work centers, urban trails, mass transit, etc., can improve both sustainability as well as affordability.
The Realtor community is working towards solutions as well. The Northern Arizona Association of Realtors® is working with the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff that has developed the Northern Arizona Housing Fund. Through the fund, Realtors® are able to donate to the fund directly through the escrows of any transactions they have. Buyers, sellers, title companies, and more are also able to contribute directly through the escrow of their sale, purchase or refinance. The funds are then disbursed through a grants process to local agencies working hard to improve housing attainability in Flagstaff. Groups like Flagstaff Shelter Services, Habitat for Humanity, Catholic Charities, Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, and more. In a short time, over $70,000 has already been collected, and will only grow with time.
The issue of housing affordability wasn’t created overnight, and it can’t be solved overnight either. But we won’t ever solve the housing crisis if we simply never start. Difficult decisions, hard conversations, innovation, and strong leadership are the only paths forward.
Rick Lopez the government affairs director for the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors; Tad Moore is a board member of the association.