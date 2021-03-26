Coconino Voices: We need some hard conversations on affordable housing

But any solution can’t exceed without the support and accountability of the community as a whole. We can’t seek to improve housing affordability, without acknowledging that new development both adds available units, and ultimately adds significant amounts of tax revenue through property taxes on completed units. We can’t insist on development plans that improve sustainability by being more compact and walkable, while also opposing the increased density required to achieve that. We need to decide what kind of economy we truly want to be. Do we want to be so heavily dependent on tourism, or do we want a diverse economy, with stable employment available in numerous incomes and sectors. The recent announcement of UACJ Automotive choosing Flagstaff as a new manufacturing center was a great step in the right direction. If we truly want that economy, it simply cannot happen without adequate housing available in all price ranges. We need a market that encourages homeownership for those we know are essential to our community. The teachers in our schools. The tradespeople we rely on. Those in retail, food service, or any other industry that we’ve learned are absolutely critical to the health and safety of all of us.