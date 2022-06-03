Coconino Voices: Voting in the Aug. 2 Arizona primary and a tale of two votes

The August 2 primary and municipal elections are fast approaching and voters may have many questions.

Who can vote? Every registered voter – even Independents.

Who should vote? Every registered voter – even Independents.

The Arizona primary on August 2 is an important election, and if you would like your voice heard, you should vote.

Why is this important? Primary races determine who will appear on the general election ballot on November 8. Many elections in Arizona are, in fact, decided at the primary level, so now is your time to speak up. If you would like to help direct the tone and direction of our political parties, now is the time to do so.

Primary day is also the day to vote on many local municipal elections – mayors, town councils and town initiatives. Depending on local races and vote counts, winners on this day may be immediately elected or go on to a runoff race during the general election. Many local elections are decided by a small number of votes. Your town, your voice, your vote.

But I’m an Independent…can I vote in the primary? Yes.

Independent voters are a large portion of all registered voters in Arizona, and they CAN vote in primaries. To do this, they simply need to request a ballot for the party of their choice. This will not change their affiliation from Independent to a political party, it will simply allow them to cast a ballot in the current race. They will still remain Independent.

If you are on the Early Voting List (mail ballot) you should have received a notice from the county recorder with a form to request a party ballot. Don’t delay – return this form now to get a ballot mailed to you.

If you vote in person, you may go to the polls on election day, or for early voting as set up by your election officials, and request a partisan ballot at the polls.

But what if I just want to vote in the municipal election? You can do that. Simply use the mail ballot form, contact your recorder, or ask for this ballot at the polls.

I’m going to be away -- can I still get my mail ballot? Yes. Mail ballots are never forwarded. However, if you are going to be away temporarily, you can request that your ballot be mailed directly to your temporary address. Call your county recorder to do this.

I’m not registered, do I still have time before the primary? Yes. You can register up to July 5, but don’t delay.

I’ve moved within my town since the last election -- can I still vote? If you move, you must update your voter registration to your current address. Go online to ServiceArizona or contact your county recorder now to do this.

Where can I find more information? There are a number of sites that provide accurate, unbiased information or allow you to register / update your registration

ServiceArizona.com: Register or update your registration; uses AZ driver's license

My.Arizona.Vote: Check your information, request early ballot, mail ballot status

Vote411.org: National LWV site - all things voting

AZCleanElections.com: Great site for elections, candidates, and registration

County Recorders: Yavapai (928) 771-3244; Coconino (928) 679-7850

How can I learn more about the candidates? Participate in one of the local candidate forums occurring this summer. To see forum dates and to submit forum questions visit LWVNAZ.org

So what about the two votes? Many years ago, in another state and another town, my husband and I were busy working parents. Our town used a town meeting format where we would all show up to vote on local matters. We were tired, but decided we should go to support an issue important to us. We went…and the issue won by two votes! This was such a strong lesson to me: every vote counts.

The League of Women Voters, as a non-partisan political organization, never supports or opposes individual candidates or political parties. We do strongly encourage all voters to participate in democracy.

Maryann Kenney is the president of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (LWVNAZ).

