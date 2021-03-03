Coconino Voices: Vitally important time for community colleges

The quick response to the training needs of the communities we serve has been made possible through the dedication of our faculty and staff, as well as through vital partnerships with the local business community. I have spent countless hours listening to the business leaders in Coconino County, and I have heard time and again about the need for more skilled workers. Where there is a will there is a way, and we are determined to find a way to provide the training for that skilled workforce. CCC is working to create many new programs designed to help local businesses who have been partnering with the college with enthusiasm and hope for the future. We will continue on this path, so look for more training and educational opportunities coming soon to a community near you!