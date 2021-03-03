Coconino Voices: Vitally important time for community colleges

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit families hard — emotionally and economically — locally and beyond.
Many hard-working people in Coconino County and across the nation are scraping by, sometimes with more than one job. Many others are out of work or working in jobs that aren’t making ends meet. We are all dreaming about a better life for our families and our loved ones.
I am here to remind everyone we have a local resource that is ready to help—Coconino Community College. Community colleges are needed now more than ever, and we are here, proud to serve as your community college throughout Coconino County.
At CCC, we have three major paths upon which our students and friends across the county may choose to explore new interests and build a strong and resilient future.
• CCC2Work is devoted to students who are interested in moving into the workforce as quickly as possible, with an education that provides the necessary skills for a reliable career. Whether it is a short certificate or a two-year associate degree, students can prepare to go to work in careers such as Registered Nurse, Emergency Medical Technician, Medical Assistant, and Certified Nursing Assistant along with other programs devoted to healthcare. Construction Technology Management, Information Technology, Law Enforcement, Apartment Maintenance, and Automotive Technology, among many other CCC2WORK programs, lead to rewarding careers that provide for a secure future.
• CCC2University is devoted to students who plan to continue their educational journey by transferring to earn a four-year degree at a university after they have completed their associate degree at CCC. The wonderful CCC2NAU program puts students on the correct path, helps them find the necessary funding and ensures that courses transfer and students earn that bachelor’s degree in the field of their choice, while saving a great deal of money and reducing student debt.
• CCC2Community is devoted to the lifelong learner in all of us. We may not be interested in a certificate or a degree, but we may wish to learn a new skill or enrich our lives as we learn about this amazing region in which we live, or about health and wellness, or about financial planning for our future. Whatever the topic is, you will find many fun and well-planned opportunities to continue learning at CCC.
Statewide, your community colleges, including CCC, have been working tirelessly to gear up for providing fast, job-focused training for unemployed and underemployed residents of our wonderful state. The economy has changed significantly during this pandemic. New career paths are emerging while others are shifting away from what we knew before. In order for our residents to reskill and recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, CCC is responding quickly to new job trends that will help put people to work.
Consider looking into a new career involving computers or health care or building homes for the future such as:
• Cybersecurity
• Amazon Web Services
• Google IT Certification
• Environmental Technology
• Solar Home Design
• Sustainable Green Building
• Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Training
• Commercial Driver’s License Training (coming soon!)
• Caregiver Certificate
• First Responder
The quick response to the training needs of the communities we serve has been made possible through the dedication of our faculty and staff, as well as through vital partnerships with the local business community. I have spent countless hours listening to the business leaders in Coconino County, and I have heard time and again about the need for more skilled workers. Where there is a will there is a way, and we are determined to find a way to provide the training for that skilled workforce. CCC is working to create many new programs designed to help local businesses who have been partnering with the college with enthusiasm and hope for the future. We will continue on this path, so look for more training and educational opportunities coming soon to a community near you!
• Fact: The cost to attend CCC is about a third of the cost of a university, which makes it very affordable.
• Fact: With the many scholarships and financial aid assistance provided through CCC, students often complete their studies with tuition paid in full and additional financial support to help with housing or child care.
• Fact: CCC faculty are dedicated to their students and offer an excellent education for any path the students choose. They are here to teach and that is their primary focus.
• Fact: CCC chooses to keep class size small so that students have a strong sense of community as they learn, and so that professors can interact with students.
At Coconino Community College, we are excited for the future, and we are here be a part of the reskilling and economic recovery of Coconino County.
Yes, community colleges are needed now more than ever. Give us a call or come see us, and we will work with you to find the path just right for you that leads to an exciting and secure future.
Colleen A. Smith, Ph.D., is president of Coconino Community College.