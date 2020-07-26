Coconino Voices: Updates and changes for NAU's fall semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are tremendous, affecting all of our lives — NAU and the Flagstaff community have not been immune, and we continue to grapple with the virus' impact on a daily basis.

I am proud of the many ways NAU has worked side by side with our community throughout the pandemic, leveraging our research and public health expertise to combat the virus and aiding communities throughout the region by delivering much-needed technology and providing economic impact analysis. As we approach the start of the semester, I want you to know that I take to heart all the suggestions, feedback, and concerns that you have shared with me and thank each of you for taking the time to reach out.

After extensive planning and consultation, we are confident that our plans for the fall will allow NAU to deliver the high-quality education that is part of our national reputation through multiple delivery options while mitigating the risks to our community. We have listened to input from a range of stakeholders, considered guidance from scientific and medical experts, and reflected on the essential need to provide educational access to students in Arizona.