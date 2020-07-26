Coconino Voices: Updates and changes for NAU's fall semester

The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are tremendous, affecting all of our lives — NAU and the Flagstaff community have not been immune, and we continue to grapple with the virus' impact on a daily basis.
I am proud of the many ways NAU has worked side by side with our community throughout the pandemic, leveraging our research and public health expertise to combat the virus and aiding communities throughout the region by delivering much-needed technology and providing economic impact analysis. As we approach the start of the semester, I want you to know that I take to heart all the suggestions, feedback, and concerns that you have shared with me and thank each of you for taking the time to reach out.
After extensive planning and consultation, we are confident that our plans for the fall will allow NAU to deliver the high-quality education that is part of our national reputation through multiple delivery options while mitigating the risks to our community. We have listened to input from a range of stakeholders, considered guidance from scientific and medical experts, and reflected on the essential need to provide educational access to students in Arizona.
While we are optimistic that we are beginning to see the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our state and our community plateau and move toward a downward trend, NAU continues to consult with medical professionals at the Flagstaff Medical Center, internal experts at NAU, and many constituents from throughout our campus and local communities to help inform our decision-making efforts.
We have decided to extend our student move-in process and hold the majority of classes virtually for the first few weeks of the semester. The broad implementation of in-person instruction will be delayed until Aug. 31.
This phased-in approach provides additional time for the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in our state and local community to continue. This will also allow us to provide additional instructions and expectations to our students. Our expectations include COVID-19 testing prior to campus move-in, having students who exhibit symptoms or test positive delay travel to campus and follow self-isolation protocols, limiting contact with individuals outside of each student's family unit for 10 days prior to arriving on campus, mandating the use of masks/cloth face coverings and observance of physical distancing, and requiring health and safety training as well as a daily self-health screening, using the NAU HealthCheck app.
I have recently shared this information with our campus community and with our students and their parents. Flagstaff and Coconino County are our broader community, and it is important that you have this information as well. We are staying in close contact with our students before they arrive on campus to reinforce the importance of following health and safety guidance, both for their own personal health and for that of our broader community.
Rita Cheng is the president of Northern Arizona University.
