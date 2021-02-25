Coconino Voices: University presidents vow continued student support

With the uncertainty of an economy damaged by the pandemic, earning a college degree is now more important than ever. Earnings for college graduates in Arizona are 68% higher than those who only have a high school diploma, according to a study issued by the Fordham Institute. During the pandemic, college graduates have experienced better job security than those who are not.

We remain committed to affordable in-state tuition and offer tuition-free programs to qualified students. College is more affordable than some might think. In 2018, there was about $69 million in unclaimed Pell Grants in Arizona.

All three of our universities have committed to helping rural students and their families on this journey. Despite our present challenges, the future is unlimited. Whether they want to study agribusiness or business, mechanical engineering or space sciences, medicine or music, we encourage your students to begin that journey with us, no matter where you live in our great state.

Financial aid and fall 2021 enrollment information for all three of our institutions is available at arizonauniversities.info. We look forward to the future, for all of our students – and for all of the future Lumberjacks, Sun Devils and Wildcats in your communities.

Michael M. Crow is the president of Arizona State University; Rita Hartung Cheng is president of Northern Arizona University; Robert C. Robbins is president of the University of Arizona.

