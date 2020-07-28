Coconino Voices: Time to fully fund program to protect parks

While the Land and Water Conservation Fund was permanently reauthorized in 2019, it remains critically underfunded to this day, leaving countless national parks, wildlife habitats, and trails in dangerous disrepair — a detriment to both our natural treasures and our tourism economy.

This summer, I cosponsored the Great American Outdoors Act — bipartisan House legislation to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and address priority repair needs in our national parks and other land management agencies, as well as the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE). These much-needed maintenance updates play a critical role in the health of our wildlife, the preservation of Native American cultural sites, the ability of local communities to invest in their parks, and critical funding improvements for crumbling BIE schools.

In a strong display of bipartisan, bicameral support, both chambers of Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act, where it was then sent to the president and signed into federal law, effectively funding and protecting our public lands for generations to come.

In passing this important legislation, I know that one day Riley will be able to show her grandchildren the Grand Canyon as well.

Our work does not stop here. Since coming to Congress in 2017, I have fought to make sure our public lands are accessible to all Americans and have sounded the alarm about failing BIE schools in need of repairs. This year, I will continue working to protect the Grand Canyon from dangerous uranium mining, invest in critical forestry and water conservation programs, and improve wildfire fighting and prevention operations, so we are able to safeguard our natural treasures permanently.

Tom O'Halleran is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Arizona's 1st Congressional District. A Democrat, he lives in the Village of Oak Creek.

