The Hopi Tribe is made up of 12 villages on three mesas in northeastern Arizona. Up until 3 years ago, the people of this sovereign nation had been heating their homes with coal. That is, until the Kayenta Coal Mine closed, leaving them without their previously free, reliable heat source. Many switched from coal- to wood-burning stoves, but a lack of firewood has left residents in dire situations.

Unemployment and poverty are both high for the Hopi people, so they are struggling to heat their homes with expensive, hard-to-find firewood. To boot, byproducts of both wood- and coal-burning stoves include bad indoor air quality and overall unhealthy conditions.

One of the biggest success stories I’ve been a part of as the owner of CozyHome — an energy efficiency contractor business in Flagstaff — is installing mini-split heat pumps in the homes of the Hopi people. Heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from outside and bring it inside. Despite their name, heat pumps can also cool a space just like an air conditioner.

Heat pumps can use the same duct system that a central gas furnace does now and mini-splits use the same air-to-air technology but without ducts. Instead, these are installed in individual rooms or spaces, offering zone control as each unit can be set to a different temperature. Both ducted heat pumps and mini-splits are more efficient than traditional systems.

Through a partnership with Red Feather Development Group, which works with Indigenous communities to develop and implement housing solutions, my company CozyHome has installed over 100 mini-splits in the Navajo Nation and on Hopi Tribal lands in the past 3 years.

While mini-splits are not a silver bullet for all situations, they’ve helped solve the heating and indoor air quality issues for the Hopi people. Now, residents don’t have to worry about soot on their ceilings. They don’t have to breathe in smoke. They don’t have to worry about whether they'll have enough money in the winter to buy firewood to heat their home when the temperatures drop below freezing.

Switching to a mini-split can reduce heating costs by 50% or more compared to heating with wood, propane, or electric space heaters. As a bonus, carbon emissions are greatly reduced. The Hopi Tribe needed a better, cheaper way to heat their homes — and mini-splits were the answer.

Electrification is also the answer for many people in Arizona homes. The fact of the matter is that changing your heating and cooling from gas to electric can save you money and allow you to be more comfortable in your home.

The reason I got into this field is that I am passionate about how energy is used and the impact that use has on the planet. But you don’t have to care about that to understand that the technology used in heat pumps is better for you in several ways.

According to a 2022 study done by the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP), interest in heat pumps across the Southwest states has grown in recent years, driven by new awareness of how this technology’s cost-effectiveness, efficiency, improved performance, safety and reliability, and zero-carbon capabilities makes it a superior method for heating and cooling homes and businesses when compared to gas-powered systems and appliances.

There are still, however, a lot of people who have misconceptions about energy-related home upgrades and electrification. Money holds people back and, yes, appliance replacement is expensive, but that’s the whole point of the incentives that are available in Arizona right now. Arizona Public Service (APS) offers rebates for both insulation and duct sealing, and the city of Flagstaff offers rebates for EnergyStar heat pumps as well as insulation, air sealing, and duct sealing.

Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has millions of dollars available to help make Arizona homes more energy efficient. These incentives can make this decision easier for every home in Arizona. According to E4TheFuture — an organization dedicated to advancing energy efficiency solutions — there are more than 1.7 million homes in the state of Arizona right now that are due for energy upgrades.

Another misconception is that heat pumps don’t work well when it gets cold. That may have been true 15 years ago, but technology has come a long way. Now, heat pumps are very efficient at using the thermal heat in the air (yes, even during cold weather) and bringing it indoors.

Additionally, heat pumps are versatile and can work in a variety of climates. The exact same heat pump works just as good in Phoenix as it does in Flagstaff where temperatures are 20-30 degrees different at any given time. Arizona is unique in that we have different climate zones packed right next to each other — luckily, heat pumps can work for all of those climate zones. The efficiency of heat pumps in moderate climates is two to three times more efficient than standard electric heating systems.

The bottom line is this: Electrification is possible. It’s affordable. And the technology we need is here.