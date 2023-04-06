In the Southwest, water is an exceptionally precious natural resource. In Arizona, it seems that every passing day brings more dire news about the threats facing our state’s water future.

Specifically, one of our most important water sources, the Colorado River, which is facing a potential doomsday scenario. Now, with the stakes high and rising, we can’t be taking any risks with this critical water source -- including uranium mining near the Grand Canyon.

In key reservoirs of the Colorado River, such as Lake Powell, water levels are at record lows and continue to plummet. Lake Mead is at just 30 percent capacity with the water level around 1,045 feet. Because the effects of this shortage are not limited to water usage, northern Arizona is facing a multi-faceted crisis. The Hoover Dam, which generates electricity for surrounding communities, will no longer be able to operate if it reaches deadpool level -- around 895 feet.

The situation we meet has a multitude of causes including overuse, climate change, a decades-long drought, and the shortsightedness of previous generations -- some of which are beyond our ability to intervene. But, elected officials like myself have an imperative responsibility to protect the habitability of our state, now and for generations to come. We must commit to safeguarding the Colorado River to have a secure water future.

That is why protecting the Grand Canyon watershed from uranium mining, which could pose a grave threat to the tributaries and surrounding land that feed the river, is critical -- and why we must act on opportunities to do so urgently.

For years, experts have been warning about the potential ramifications of uranium mining near the Grand Canyon, including Colorado River water contamination. Although the extent of the damage that could happen to the river or its tributaries is still being determined, we know that uranium is a carcinogen that can taint watersheds for hundreds of years. The impacts of this type of pollution can be seen across the Navajo Nation, where the waste from Cold War-era mines has increased uranium levels in the groundwater, contributing to the incredibly high cancer rates in those communities.

Because of the complex hydrology of the Grand Canyon region, groundwater contamination could extend miles beyond an extraction site. Despite this, companies like Energy Fuels are planning to begin mining operations just seven miles from the Grand Canyon and the 277 miles of Colorado River that run through it. In their Q4 earnings call last week, Energy Fuels stated their plans to bring at least one uranium mine into operation in 2023 or 2024, and given the operational activity around Pinyon Plain Mine (formerly Canyon Mine) late last year, all signs point to that being the first.

With the Biden Administration seeking to improve energy independence on the heels of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while upholding its commitment to mitigating the climate crisis, there is revived interest and investment in nuclear energy and, as a result, uranium. While the known deposits of uranium in the United States are quite limited at just one percent of global supply, those in the Grand Canyon total 1 percent of that. At that miniscule benefit, even an infinitesimal risk of contamination would still be hard to justify.

The protection of one of the greatest natural treasures in the world and its watershed is of critical importance and can no longer be delayed. We must work together, all of us, to rectify the mistakes of the past and work with our tribal brothers and sisters to clean up and protect their lands. Every time we leave an abandoned mine untouched or allow mining operations to continue or expand, we put the Colorado River at risk. And given what we know about our water future, any level of risk is unacceptable.

It’s time to ban uranium mining in the Grand Canyon region permanently.