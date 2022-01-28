Coconino Voices: The major benefits of the Lone Tree Overpass plan

In a democracy, all voices should be heard. Yet the loudest people in the room often drown out everyone else, eclipsing the true will of the majority with severely misleading narratives. This is an unfortunate truth even at the local level, where politicians live closely with those they represent. And it is exactly what is happening with discussions about the Lone Tree Overpass.

The majority has spoken clearly when it comes to the need for this improvement to Flagstaff. In late 2021, city staff commissioned a resident survey and asked the people to name “the one thing the city can do to most improve your quality of life.” The number one response, outranking even our housing affordability problems, was to make improvements in mobility, transportation, traffic and roads.

When the people of Flagstaff were asked to rank their top priorities for government spending in the same survey -- when they were asked how local politicians should spend their hard-earned money -- they said the same thing. Yet another example of just how strongly people feel about this? Only 3% of the respondents said tackling climate change was more important than doing something about local traffic and roads.

The Lone Tree Overpass would not only ease traffic problems in Flagstaff but increase the city’s bike-ability and walk-ability. By connecting Lone Tree Road with Route 66, the overpass will offer residents an alternative to the bottlenecks on Butler, Beaver and San Francisco. It will effectively bridge a frustrating barrier between the north and south sides of town, all the more important as people move to new homes being built south of Interstate 40.

If the survey was not enough, in 2018 Flagstaff voters also passed a bond measure for this very overpass to be completed.

Despite all this, it seems local politicians aren’t paying attention to the many benefits of this project or just how much people want them. Instead, they are listening to a vocal minority that is trying every trick in the book to undercut the clear will of the voters, claiming that this crucial solution is bound to doom the environment by leading to more traffic at some unknown future date. Rather than fixing our problems now, they argue, local leaders should “slow the process down.” Can anyone truly believe that a slower, less responsive government is really what the people want?

To be fair, this vocal minority has presented some alternative ideas. Sadly, none are realistic. Snow chutes, covered bike lanes and massive pedestrian bridges aren’t going to deliver on what the voters want and need. Yes, the city should encourage many modes of travel. Yes, the city should support public transit and remember those who cannot afford cars or do not wish to use them. The Lone Tree Overpass does nothing to stop that.

This distracting fear-mongering is an affront to the hard work of city staff, who have created an intersection design that includes every pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly design in the playbook, including separated bike lanes, separated bike crossing, channelized turn lanes, raised, medians and protected stopping areas.

So I ask local politicians to please hear the majority: We do not want snow chutes and pedestrian bridges any more than we want more traffic. We have not asked you for those things, but we have repeatedly asked you to build us an overpass. In fact, these pleas go back 21 years to 2001, when the regional transportation plan first noted the need for an additional north-south corridor based on local population growth. That’s half a decade before the iPhone was invented.

The key virtue of the representative nature of our democracy is that our elected officials are always empowered to make their own decisions. They can stand back, take stock of the entire community and not react simply to the folks who are shouting the loudest. Slow-walking the process of building this overpass to satisfy the demands of a vocal minority is an insult to the rest of us.

But local leaders don’t have to do that. Instead, they can move forward on this project and demonstrate who they listen to the most. Please, do the job we have elected you to do -- and hear us.

David Hayward is a local real estate developer, owner of Square Peg Development, chair of the Heritage Preservation Commission, board member of Flagstaff Shelter Services, member of the Business Advocacy Division of the Chamber of Commerce, and co-founder of Restoration Soils, a new forest product recycling business.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0