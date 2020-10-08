Coconino Voices: The importance of protecting the Sipaapuni

If constructed, the Big Canyon project would significantly impact the sacred ceremonies and pilgrimages of my people. Participants in many of our traditional ceremonies, such as the Wuwuchim ceremony, use routes to and from the Grand Canyon to deliver prayers and offer blessings. Moreover, the Big Canyon project would render many sacred sites -- such as Hopi place of Emergence, Sipaapuni -- to be inaccessible.

Damming this part of the Grand Canyon would eradicate an essential part of our culture. Therefore, there is an urgent need to protect the Grand Canyon from incursions by supporting legislation such as the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act and opposing the permitting of Big Canyon dam.

For generations, my ancestors have fought for the protection of the Grand Canyon and sacred sites like Sipaapuni. It is now time for my generation to step up and join the fight. As a Youth Ambassador for Land Conservation with the Center for Native American Youth, I have been given the opportunity to become a knowledge keeper in protecting natural resources such as the Grand Canyon and pushing for policies that safeguard lands, waterways and sacred sites.