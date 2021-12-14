Coconino Voices: The continued worth of a college degree

Spend enough time in higher education these days and it’s the one question that is inescapable: Is my degree still worth it?

The time. The energy. The expense.

To the over 200,000 students who returned to class this fall at one of Arizona’s public universities, I would suggest the answer is an unequivocal “YES!”

Consider: the median earnings for an undergraduate degree-holder in Arizona were over $52,000/year in 2020. That’s 67% higher than the median earnings ($31,000/year) for someone with a high school diploma. Individuals with a graduate degree in Arizona fared even better, with median wages approaching $70,000/year. Graduates of Arizona’s public universities are a driving force in the Arizona economy. In 2020 alone, 330,655 public university degree recipients earned nearly $23.9 billion in wages in Arizona and paid an estimated $1.7 billion in state taxes.

Earning power varies across different areas of study, of course. But the financial advantage for university graduates vs. their high school graduate peers continues for years following graduation - even when factoring in the impact of student-loan debt. It’s a fact worth mentioning as the value of higher education comes under national scrutiny.

Only 11 states have lower rates of student-loan debt than Arizona. Nearly 45% of ASU and NAU undergraduate students, and more than half of those from UArizona, complete their degree with no tuition debt.

As chair of the Arizona Board of Regents, it’s my priority to ensure both that the worth of our college degrees remains strong, and every qualified student has access to the benefits of higher education.

To this aim, the board has not increased tuition for the last two years for Arizona-resident undergraduates at any of our three public universities. It’s also why we launched the Arizona Promise scholarship. Its premise is simple: If you’re an academically eligible student from a low-income Arizona family, we’ll cover your tuition and fees to attend the Arizona public university of your choice beginning in the fall semester of 2022. Guaranteed.

We’ve made this promise because it’s an economic and moral imperative that a public higher education be available to every qualified student. A commitment to access is also why we’re expanding university offerings at regional sites across Arizona, including partnerships with community colleges such as Arizona Western College, in Yuma.

The board’s New Economy Initiative builds on the program strengths at our public universities and focuses on high-growth industries. Think engineering and the sciences at ASU; teaching, nursing and other allied health care at NAU; and medicine, health care, space technology and defense at UArizona. These are the sectors with the greatest return on investment for the taxpayers’ dollar. State investments in this initiative will benefit every corner of Arizona. That means enabling our universities to address the computer chip shortage; meet workforce demands for vital health care professionals such as physical therapists, physician assistants, clinical psychologists and nurses; and train students for careers in growing fields like national security.

This work isn’t easy. But it is essential to our state’s future and ensuring economic opportunity for Arizona families.

The world will soon put the worst of the pandemic behind us, and the future will be won by those places that have prepared for the coming period of economic expansion and competition. Arizona’s public universities are ready.

Lyndel Manson is Chair of the Arizona Board of Regents. She was appointed to the Board in 2016, and lives in Flagstaff.

