Coconino Voices: The Colorado River is more than just a pipeline

This recent HFE decision is, perhaps, an admission that we as a nation are unable – or unwilling – to meet the purposes of the Grand Canyon Protection Act of 1992. As drought intensifies, there is a strong focus on protecting Powell and Mead reservoirs, and the dams that create them, to the detriment of the Colorado River. We must realize that the river is more than a pipeline; it is lifegiving for humans and wildlife. It should be seen as a living entity that is showing signs of abuse, and it is upon us to recognize what needs to change so we can restore the river to health. It’s actually the law that we do so.