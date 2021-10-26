Coconino Voices: The Colorado River is more than just a pipeline

At a recent meeting, the Bureau of Reclamation explained why there would be no High Flow Experiment (HFE) on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon this fall. An HFE would move sand from the bottom of the river in Marble Canyon to the tops of beaches along the length of Grand Canyon. The sediment load in Marble Canyon is the best it’s been since monitoring began, and a model shows sandbars throughout the Canyon are at their lowest volume in more than a decade. River runners note that several beaches were severely eroded after this year’s intense monsoon rains.
So, with optimal conditions for an HFE and a great need for one, why won’t it occur?
The floods would cause Lake Powell to be below a certain level for too many hours, causing diminished power production, and it would take too much money out of the Basin Fund, which does things like fund operations and maintenance of Colorado River Storage Project facilities and pay for environmental programs aimed at studying and remediating the negative impacts of those facilities.
We must recognize the conflict we’ve created. It is time to admit that Glen Canyon Dam can’t pay for itself, and we are subsidizing it by sacrificing our nationally treasured Grand Canyon, the much beloved Glen Canyon, and the survival of Colorado River species such as the humpback chub.
The Grand Canyon Protection Act of 1992 states:
“The Secretary shall operate Glen Canyon Dam… in such a manner as to protect, mitigate adverse impacts to, and improve the values for which Grand Canyon National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area were established…”
Glen Canyon Dam is operated according to a flawed document called the Long Term Experimental and Monitoring Plan (LTEMP), approved in 2016. LTEMP aims to “minimize impacts on resources within the area impacted by dam operations.”
To “minimize impacts” is not to “protect, mitigate adverse impacts to, and improve.”
This recent HFE decision is, perhaps, an admission that we as a nation are unable – or unwilling – to meet the purposes of the Grand Canyon Protection Act of 1992. As drought intensifies, there is a strong focus on protecting Powell and Mead reservoirs, and the dams that create them, to the detriment of the Colorado River. We must realize that the river is more than a pipeline; it is lifegiving for humans and wildlife. It should be seen as a living entity that is showing signs of abuse, and it is upon us to recognize what needs to change so we can restore the river to health. It’s actually the law that we do so.
LTEMP does not plan for uncertainty in future water supply in the Colorado River system.
Sierra Club and other organizations urged decision makers to consider long‐term climatic trends because climate could cause reservoir levels to fluctuate beyond the levels anticipated at the time of dam construction. We warned about ongoing and future droughts and a regional warming trend. These urgings were ignored.
We said that LTEMP must specifically create a plan for providing water to the Colorado River in Grand Canyon during extended drought periods. We asked for a plan for releasing water through Glen Canyon Dam if levels fell below the dam’s intakes, and predictions for what the water quality and temperature would be when reservoir levels dropped.
Now, government officials are struggling to come up with plans for how to deliver water through Grand Canyon but Grand Canyon is being seen as merely the conduit between Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams. This is unacceptable.
It’s time to ask what we are willing to sacrifice and subsidize. Glen Canyon is not providing cheap or sustainable power, and its water storage functions can be replaced downstream in Lake Mead. We need a better plan to “protect, mitigate adverse impacts to, and improve the values” of Grand and Glen Canyons.
The Colorado River is over allocated and we must protect the river – not just the reservoirs. Grand Canyon is a natural wonder and not a pipeline.
Alicyn Gitlin is with the Restore & Protect the Greater Grand Canyon Campaign and the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter.