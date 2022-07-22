Coconino Voices: Supporting those who want access to safe reproductive healthcare

This summer, the Supreme Court dealt a devastating blow to Americans when they ruled that the right of women to make their own private health care decisions could be taken away.

The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson goes back on half a century of legal precedent; it is a mammoth setback for women, families and our entire nation. My 16-year-old granddaughter will now have fewer rights than my wife — who is in her 70s — has had for most of her adult life.

I firmly support a woman’s right to choose and believe that health care decisions should lie solely between a woman and her doctor. Now, that right and that privacy can be taken away.

A complicated legal landscape in Arizona and a haphazard effort to enforce a pre-statehood, total abortion ban — with no exceptions for the heinous crimes of rape or incest — has left doctors and patients in limbo as intimate, private health care decisions are debated in our court system.

During this time, I have heard from doctors in Arizona who are unsure when they can start providing necessary care — how long they must watch a woman suffer in pain before they can act to save her life.

Before the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, I had been working as a police officer in Chicago for about six years, and I was called to respond to women who had tried to perform home abortions. I saw women in terrible pain, with sepsis, with life-altering injuries. I saw them die.

In the House of Representatives, we’ve taken a small step forward in righting this terrible wrong.

We passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify the protections guaranteed under Roe v. Wade into federal law. If passed by the Senate and signed into law by the president, the measure would supersede state laws that restrict access to reproductive health care, including Arizona’s.

We also passed a new bill — the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, which would ensure no entity can prevent or retaliate against a person traveling across state lines to obtain a lawful abortion. The measure also protects the rights of providers in states where abortion is still legal to perform this service when requested.

Importantly, the bill also upholds protections guaranteed under interstate commerce laws, ensuring the safe, legal movement of any drug approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, including abortion medication.

As I said, this is but one small step forward. The Senate must take up and pass our bills, and the president must act to protect the lives and health of women across this country.

I know am not the sole voice to speak on this issue. Rather, I am here in Congress to represent my constituents, an overwhelming majority of whom support access to safe, reproductive health care.

And I am here to amplify the voices of others. Currently, women hold the two leadership positions on our team. Whether it be our Chief of Staff, who is seven months pregnant, or our Campaign Manager, who is a single mom to a 6-year-old, women’s stories are their own to decide and their health care decisions must be their own to make.