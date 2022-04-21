Coconino Voices: Supporting Coconino Community College an investment in the county's future

Editor's note: Northern Arizona University's Jose Luis Cruz Rivera is writing this piece as a private citizen of Flagstaff, and not in his capacity as university president.

Arizona’s economy is booming, but educational attainment is lagging and regional skills gaps are growing. So, unless we expand access to training for in-demand jobs and careers, many of our fellow residents will be shut-out from contributing to and benefiting from the sustained prosperity of our state.

Addressing this challenge begins at home, which is why today, as a one-year resident of Coconino County, I ask my fellow residents to vote YES on Proposition 438.

Because by investing in Coconino Community College’s (CCC) ability to better serve our region through leading-edge educational programs, we invest in ourselves and the vitality of our community.

The ask is small, but the payoff is big.

A YES vote on Proposition 438 will change the 30-year-old primary property tax rate supporting CCC from $0.4394 to just $0.7419 per $100 of assessed value. While this increase of just 30 cents per $100 of assessed value would still leave CCC as the lowest funded community college in the state, it would provide the critical recurring financial resources needed to prepare our students for the jobs of today, while positioning them well for the jobs of tomorrow.

In my time as a resident of this region, it has become clear to me that CCC has a well-earned reputation as a key partner in education and economic development in our community. For 30 years, the college’s dedicated faculty and staff have prepared students for essential jobs in areas like nursing, childcare, construction, automotive technology, IT, fire science, law enforcement, and so many others. In doing so, CCC has helped fuel the individual and collective aspirations of those who call this region home.

As a result, I am confident in CCC’s ability to meet the demands of today and eager to support their efforts in the years ahead.

The stakes are too high for inaction.

Consider this: Today, seven out of every ten new good paying jobs require a postsecondary credential. Yet, in our state, only 39% of 25- to 64-year-olds have earned an associate’s degree or higher. And data suggests that only 17% of ninth-graders in Arizona will earn a postsecondary degree by 2029. All the while, the social and economic gains from increasing postsecondary attainment to meet national norms has the potential to double Arizona’s economic growth rate.

I for one want to make sure that the residents of our region have the same opportunities others across the state and the nation have to meet their full potential through high quality, accessible postsecondary educational opportunities, such as those that CCC has consistently delivered in its three decades since our community came together to found this engine of opportunity.

Proposition 438 is a win-win for all within our community -- that is why my family and I will vote YES.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1