On May 23, 2023, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution calling on President Biden to create Baaj Nwaavjo I’tak Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. This proposed monument would set aside 1.1 million acres of National Forest, State Trust, and Bureau of Land Management lands around the Grand Canyon National Park, which would protect the area from further uranium mining exploration and development. This National Monument effort represents the culmination of many years of advocacy to permanently protect the Grand Canyon and its watershed.

Tourism and recreation, including that centered around the Grand Canyon, is a major economic driver for Coconino County and the region. Flagstaff and Coconino County is often recognized as one of the top places for outdoor recreation and activities in the country with premier hiking, biking, climbing and river rafting. A National Monument extends our outdoor and recreation focus and further enhances the tourist-based economy of Coconino County.

Headwaters Economics has studied the economic impact of regions where National Monuments were enacted. Looking closely at 17 of the regions. Headwaters Economics found that these areas experienced economic growth in the key areas of population, jobs, real personal income, and per capita income.

The Headwaters Economics study showed no decline in traditional use occupations like logging, mining, and ranching over the same period. For context regarding uranium mines and jobs, the still active Pinyon Plain (aka) Canyon Uranium Mine employs around a dozen people. While tourism and outdoor recreation produces thousands of jobs and adds millions to Coconino County’s economy, uranium mining is not an economic driver for Coconino County. Given that the potential uranium in the area makes up less than 2% of the uranium within the country, uranium mining is also not an economic driver for Arizona.

Most importantly, uranium mining poses a threat to the fragile and critical springs and waters in this area. Potential contamination is a risk to the indigenous tribes that call the Canyon home. This is especially so for the Havasupai Tribe who live at the base of the Grand Canyon.

The Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe have borne the brunt of this toxic legacy of hundreds of abandoned uranium mines that have not been cleaned up. On tribal lands, radioactive uranium mines contaminate water and soil, many sites still await expensive cleanup efforts, while area residents continue to deal with the harmful and deadly health impacts of extended exposure to these longstanding hazardous sites.

There are still roughly 600 mining claims on lands around the Grand Canyon that could be activated if this land isn’t protected from uranium mining, so it is critical that this vital cultural and natural area be preserved and protected from the detrimental impact of uranium mining.

Setting aside this area with the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Area would improve local economies, preserve significant tribal cultural sites, protect natural areas that are essential for the recreation & tourism economy, and prevent further contamination of the critical Colorado River Plateau Watershed.

The Biden administration should designate the Baaj Nwaavjo Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument to protect the area from uranium mining, while preserving existing uses like grazing, timber harvest, and outdoor recreation.