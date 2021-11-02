Coconino Voices: Support Arctic National Wildlife Refuge protection

On top of that, the lease sale also failed to receive industry interest with no major oil companies bidding, and the state of Alaska (an entity that does not even have the ability to develop) placed nearly all of the winning bids; they stepped in at the last minute to save face because industry experts chose to pass. The only other bidders were two tiny companies that each picked up a single oil lease.

Alaska is also one of the most expensive places in the United States to produce oil, and even oil and gas companies know that drilling in the refuge is bad for business because it does not make sense for businesses’ reputations or financial health — especially at a time when demand for oil and gas is likely in permanent decline. With insurance companies and the six largest U.S. banks and two dozen international banks adopting policies to preclude financing for Arctic oil and gas development, and the global community pivoting away from fossil fuels in the face of climate change, it is not a surprise that there is little industry interest for oil and gas development in the Arctic Refuge.