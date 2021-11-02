Coconino Voices: Support Arctic National Wildlife Refuge protection

As a proud northern Arizona business owner, I know how important budgeting, long-term forecasting, and planning are for my business’ financial health, our steady success, and the satisfaction of our clients and customers. We all strive for the long-term viability of our products and services, and to do business in a way that doesn’t put our companies at risk financially, reputationally or legally.
I also know that if we make a bad business or financial decision, we need to correct that mistake as quickly as possible.
That’s why I recently joined other Arizona businesses on a letter asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to take congressional action to address the financial bust of a lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and protect this American treasure once and for all.
The first Arctic Refuge oil and gas lease sale, which took place in January, did not come close to delivering on the promised revenue. Permanent action by Congress is needed to undo the provision that was included in a tax bill in 2017 that mandated two oil and gas lease sales for the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge. Even though the first sale did not live up to the fiscal promises, without congressional action, a second sale is required by 2024.
The proponents of drilling in the Arctic Refuge stated that opening this precious landscape to oil and gas would generate $2.2 billion in revenue within 10 years, with $1.1 billion going to the federal treasury. But instead, the first lease sale only raised approximately $6 million for the U.S. Treasury or, less than 1% of the $1 billion in revenue promised to American taxpayers. If I made a business decision like that, I’d be out of business fast.
On top of that, the lease sale also failed to receive industry interest with no major oil companies bidding, and the state of Alaska (an entity that does not even have the ability to develop) placed nearly all of the winning bids; they stepped in at the last minute to save face because industry experts chose to pass. The only other bidders were two tiny companies that each picked up a single oil lease.
Alaska is also one of the most expensive places in the United States to produce oil, and even oil and gas companies know that drilling in the refuge is bad for business because it does not make sense for businesses’ reputations or financial health — especially at a time when demand for oil and gas is likely in permanent decline. With insurance companies and the six largest U.S. banks and two dozen international banks adopting policies to preclude financing for Arctic oil and gas development, and the global community pivoting away from fossil fuels in the face of climate change, it is not a surprise that there is little industry interest for oil and gas development in the Arctic Refuge.
Drilling for oil on the fragile coastal plain would also exacerbate the climate and ecological crisis in an area that is already ground zero for the effects of climate change. The Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world. If we let drilling happen, entire coastal villages will continue to erode into the sea, melting permafrost will make infrastructure increasingly insecure and food sources will disappear. Producing and burning Arctic Refuge oil would accelerate climate change not just for Arctic communities but for the world, and future generations would be left to deal with the disastrous impacts.
We don’t need to drill in what the Indigenous Gwich’in describe as “The Sacred Place Where Life Begins.” Instead of flawed and antiquated leasing in protected and sacred landscapes, we should continue to put forward pragmatic climate solutions. Protecting this place would advance Indigenous rights, wildlife protection, and the health of future generations, and align with the 70% of voters in the United States who oppose drilling in the Arctic Refuge.
Senators Sinema and Kelly: I, and fellow Arizona business owners, ask you to please show your common sense for business and financial responsibility for our country and support congressional efforts to restore protections for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Please do this through the budget reconciliation effort and oppose any attempt to block such protections.
Lisa M Lamberson is owner of Mountain Sports Flagstaff and co-owner of Bright Side Bookshop. She delights in using these two local establishments as platforms for unlikely collaboration with Flagstaff community members, businesses and organizations.