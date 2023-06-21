As President of the Board of Trustees of Congregation Lev Shalom in Flagstaff and a board member of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Arizona, I have personally witnessed the profound impact that legislative initiatives can have on the safety and security of our local community.

Recently, we had the opportunity to engage with Arizona legislators and present the facts surrounding the recently adopted Nonprofit Security Grant Program (originally introduced in Senate Bill 1713). This experience has underscored the urgent need for coordinated efforts, increased resources, and comprehensive preparedness to protect our not-for-profit organizations and combat hate-related incidents.

During our interactions with legislators, there was a serendipitous moment when one seasoned House representative, previously unaware of the bill, recognized the importance of the Arizona Nonprofit Security Grant Program. Despite limited time remaining in the legislative term, he took decisive action, reaching out to the Speaker of the House to support the House’s companion bill. This unexpected success highlights the criticality of informed advocacy and the strategic importance of collaboration in the community. Collaboration among organizations like the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), the ADL and the Arizona Faith Network (AIN) resulted from pooling our resources to achieve greater results aligned with our shared objectives.

The Arizona Nonprofit Security Grant Program presents a unique opportunity to enhance the security and safety of smaller not-for-profit organizations, particularly those targeted due to their beliefs. Unlike the Federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which requires organizations to make upfront expenditures and seek reimbursement, the state program offers upfront financial support. This crucial difference ensures that smaller and mid-sized not-for-profits, often financially constrained, can access the necessary resources to protect their constituents from unwarranted risks. As the President of the Board of Trustees of Congregation Lev Shalom, I am grateful for the Flagstaff Police Department’s security audit of our temple and our being awarded federal funding to fortify our temple and ensure the safety of our community members.

However, physical hardening alone is not sufficient. We must also prioritize the development and rigorous adherence to safety protocols. By restricting entry and implementing comprehensive safety measures, we have reduced our vulnerability. Educating and engaging our congregation members about these protocols for use during religious services, religious school, and all events hosted at our temple has been essential. Additionally, we must have well-trained individuals responsible for security, backed up by competent and prepared substitutes, in case unforeseen circumstances arise.

While we strive to prevent any harmful incidents, we must acknowledge the unfortunate reality that unexpected and threatening situations can still occur. To address this, we have had the opportunity to participate in two nationwide programs that sensitize and prepare adults to avoid and respond to such incidents. Active Attack (Active Shooter) training, based on FBI analysis of deadly incidents, equips individuals with crucial knowledge on how to avoid, deny, and defend during an active attack. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office also offers this training, supplementing it with a Situational Awareness program to foster alertness in various everyday situations.

In addition, the Stop the Bleed program provides hands-on training on immediate actions to take in the event of severe injuries caused by shooting incidents or accidents. By empowering individuals to act swiftly, we can save lives within those critical first minutes. This program, usually free of charge, is an invaluable investment in our community's preparedness. I personally carry a small trauma kit in the back of my SUV, knowing that I am better equipped to respond in times of emergency.

The Arizona Nonprofit Security Grant Program offers vital funding to enhance physical security measures and operational protocols for smaller not-for-profits. However, to truly safeguard lives and protect against discrimination and hate-related terrorist incidents, we must adopt a comprehensive approach. So doing entails combining the financial support provided by the program with tailored security and safety protocols, rigorous adherence to these protocols, and training on how to prevent and respond to acts of terror.

Now is the time for our community to unite and support other initiatives like the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. By prioritizing legislative efforts, allocating resources, and promoting comprehensive preparedness, we can build a safer and more inclusive society. Let us strengthen our community by standing together against hatred, protecting the lives of all who may be targeted, and fostering an environment where everyone can thrive without fear.