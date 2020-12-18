Coconino Voices: Streaming science: How the coronavirus forced the reinvention of Flagstaff's 30-year tradition

Thirty years-worth of unique, valuable and irreplaceable presentations by amazing innovators have been lost in past Festivals. That ends this year. According to online analytics, attendance of both live streams and views of archived events has already far outstripped attendance of past in-person events. Those numbers will continue to grow as people around the world view all 40 programs we produced for 2020 at SciFest2020.org .

The new online and virtual Festival of Science will act as a ramp-up to 2021. Sponsors, teachers, students, presenters and the public now have the expectation that Festival content will be viewable after the traditional 10-day window. We now have the experience and technology in-place to record, stream, and archive the entire Festival. Jumping this hurdle has cleared a path to increased growth in content and viewership. In the years to come, presentations will be made and viewed from everywhere in the world and at any time. Both the immediate and long-term value for business partners and sponsors will increase exponentially. Increasing visibility and credibility of the Festival will encourage high-profile presenters and new generous donors.