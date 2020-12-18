Coconino Voices: Streaming science: How the coronavirus forced the reinvention of Flagstaff's 30-year tradition

Since 1990, the Flagstaff Festival of Science has been a crucial interface between business, innovation, education, and the citizens of Northern Arizona. This year, because of COVID-19, this important community tradition was in danger of being canceled outright. That threatened to put business sponsors, scientists, teachers and the public out of touch in a time when a strong relationship with science is more important than ever.
The Festival has always been important to me. I have attended at least a keynote speaker, the festivities at Wheeler Park, a tour of a museum, a guided nature walk, or an intimate talk about some obscure topic every year for the past 26. Foreseeing the trouble ahead for 2020, I reached out to the Board of Directors three months before the Festival's normal 10-day run in September.
My background is in media production. For many years I designed and produced instructional animation sequences for W. L. Gore and Associates. I've had a hand in countless video productions consequential to our northern Arizona community. I even created the very first feature-length independent film in Flagstaff honored by Worldfest International Film Festival in 1999. For the past five years, I've traveled all over the U.S. shooting television shows for the Paramount Network, BBC, and many others. My associate, Paul Rosa, has been in the business just as long and now specializes in online development and engineering. If anyone could get the Festival off the ground this year, we could.
Brandon Lurie, Festival Board president, and his team came to us with a clear vision: an interactive Festival made up of live presentations and pre-recorded programs, all followed by real-time question-and-answer segments. This was utterly new territory for the Festival, yet necessary in order to maintain continuity of the tradition, keep sponsors' branding visible to valuable demographics, and to honor COVID safety guidelines for the public and all involved in the production. This unprecedented year demanded an unprecedented approach.
Paul and I divided responsibilities. While I lined-up production for the recorded segments, Paul developed the interactive website and designed the streaming procedures. I shot and edited a dozen programs in a few weeks; some on-location, some in our NACET studio. On location, social distancing and face-covering protocols were maintained. In the studio, our Safe Sets Certification and thorough cleaning procedures between guests eliminated concerns. Paul and I coordinated our efforts with meetings and tech-runs at the office and virtually.
Initially, we explored more involved and customized streaming solutions that might have provided higher production values, but given the circumstances, we finally settled on a more familiar yet bullet-proof suite of apps. We determined that the priority for this project was ease-of-use for all involved, which led us toward applications that all participants were already comfortable with, could run on a wide variety of personal hardware platforms, and through unpredictable Internet capacities. This demanded much more hands-on and real-time engineering from Paul and me, but ultimately provided a better experience for the presenters and viewers.
Thirty years-worth of unique, valuable and irreplaceable presentations by amazing innovators have been lost in past Festivals. That ends this year. According to online analytics, attendance of both live streams and views of archived events has already far outstripped attendance of past in-person events. Those numbers will continue to grow as people around the world view all 40 programs we produced for 2020 at SciFest2020.org.
The new online and virtual Festival of Science will act as a ramp-up to 2021. Sponsors, teachers, students, presenters and the public now have the expectation that Festival content will be viewable after the traditional 10-day window. We now have the experience and technology in-place to record, stream, and archive the entire Festival. Jumping this hurdle has cleared a path to increased growth in content and viewership. In the years to come, presentations will be made and viewed from everywhere in the world and at any time. Both the immediate and long-term value for business partners and sponsors will increase exponentially. Increasing visibility and credibility of the Festival will encourage high-profile presenters and new generous donors.
Finally, the Flagstaff Festival of Science has overcome the built-in limitations of a small-town event and will become a global phenomenon.
Morgan Boatman is senior project director at PDR Digital Media at NACET in Flagstaff. Contact him at pdrfilmandvideo.com.
