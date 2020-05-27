Coconino Voices: Stay vigilant; keep up social distancing

And while Arizona is seeing a downward trajectory in cases, residents still need assurance that, if needed, they will be able to receive care—whether it is COVID-19 related or an emergency situation. That is why our community is increasingly reliant on air ambulances. These vehicles are oftentimes rural residents’ lifeline, transporting individuals in critical condition to the nearest care center. And the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more important than ever.

Unfortunately, recent reports show that Arizona’s Navajo Nation now has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country, surpassing New York City. Healthcare has long been a concern for our Native American population, whose life expectancy is shorter than the average American and who are adversely impacted because of inadequate access to comprehensive care. That is unacceptable right now. And as elected officials, we need to work together to ensure that our Native American communities have our support as they fend off this infectious and deadly virus.

Congress, right now, is considering a number of legislative proposals to help our country stay afloat during these trying times, including small business loans, stimulus checks, and major support for our healthcare community.