Coconino Voices: State rep: Biden's comment is 'shocking, racist'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for me or you’re for Trump, then you ain’t black.” The plain racism radiating from Joe Biden’s comment is as disgusting as it is shocking. Let me be as clear as humanly possible, Joe. As a black man in America, I will not be casting my vote for you — and, in fact, I will proudly be voting for the most pro-black president in my lifetime, President Donald J. Trump.

Not only is Biden’s use of “ain’t” as a way to “relate” to the African American community condescending, but also the idea that a seventy-seven-year-old white man from Delaware, who has bragged about his friendships with known segregationists is now the litmus test for whether or not a person is black, is reprehensible.

During this past legislative session here in Arizona, it was a moving moment for me when we opened the day’s floor session with a color guard provided by the 9th and 10th Cavalry Association, the organization that honors the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers were African American Soldiers that served in the US Cavalry at the end of the nineteenth century. Despite facing prejudice and numerous hardships, the Buffalo Soldiers in the post Civil War 1800s had the most Congressional Medal of Honor winners had the lowest desertion rate.