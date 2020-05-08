Coconino Voices: Setting the record straight on care at LCMC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of Little Colorado Medical Center, we offer the following in comment upon the Cronkite News article that ran on April 23, 2020:

Although LCMC appreciates the advocacy and concern of many regarding the impact of COVID19 on Northern Arizona hospitals, the article included a number of serious inaccuracies that we’d like to rectify.

LCMC provides our patients comprehensive Obstetrics and Delivery care. LCMC physicians, in collaboration with staff physicians from Winslow Indian Healthcare Center, provide modern, comprehensive OB care, including caesarian deliveries, comprehensive anesthesia support, etc. LCMC has modern labor and delivery beds and does not perform deliveries on “stretchers.”

At no point in the outbreak has LCMC “reached its maximum capacity” or had to engage in “a case by case decision of whom to let in.” Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, LCMC has continued to provide daily care in its Emergency Department, Medical Surgical floor, and the LCMC Physicians’ Office.