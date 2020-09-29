Coconino Voices: Schultz Meadow, and the best options moving forward

At an August 2017 council meeting, former Councilmember Celia Barotz wisely noted that a future council could decide to change zoning to allow development or sell the land to a developer. She suggested a ballot initiative, and her quote that evening was: “I think the best way would be a voter initiative. If it turns out to be victorious, then it’s your victory.”

In September 2017, I voted to remove the Schultz Pass Meadows parcel from Council consideration to afford those who oppose the project their opportunity to request a ballot initiative. Two years later, the citizen group “Flagstaff for Schultz Pass Open Space” began circulating a citizen petition requesting a ballot initiative to make Schultz Pass Meadows permanent open space. This citizen group has now decided to delay that ballot initiative until 2022.

Today, Flagstaff is 6,000 units short of available units for housing. Placing the Schultz Pass Meadow question on the 2022 ballot will result in a five-year conversation about three acres of city property designated for affordable housing. This lengthy delay calls into question the willingness to resolve this issue equitably.