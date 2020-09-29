Coconino Voices: Schultz Meadow, and the best options moving forward

As you know, I have called Flagstaff’s affordable housing issue a “crisis in our community.” I am now preparing to finish my last term in office, and I feel a strong sense of responsibility to bring an outstanding workforce housing issue to the attention of all Flagstaff residents.
First, let’s look at data that paint a clear picture of Flagstaff’s housing crisis: In 2017, the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona (ECONA) contracted with Werwath Associates to analyze the Flagstaff real estate market and make recommendations for improving housing options for our local workforce. Attracting and retaining a quality Flagstaff workforce is a critical component of maintaining the overall quality of life in our community.
The report found that high housing costs negatively impact employee retention and recruitment:
• 86.4% of 5,900 respondents cited the price of housing as the biggest obstacle to ownership. (To be clear, this is not the supportive housing concept that rents to individuals in need. We are talking about our essential workers -- teachers, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, medical workers; those who support public safety and well-being in our daily life).
• 54.6% of the respondents are considering leaving Flagstaff due to housing costs.
• 25% of the Flagstaff housing inventory is owned by unique second homeowners.
• Cost of living here is 14.1% above the national average with housing costs 36% above the national average.
• Flagstaff renters outnumber homeowners by 55% to 45%.
In 2005-06, the City of Flagstaff purchased and rezoned a three-acre parcel of land, Schultz Pass Meadows, on the corner of Schultz Pass and Fort Valley Roads specifically for affordable housing for our Flagstaff workforce. The proposing developer held a citizen participation meeting with notice sent to all property owners within 300 feet of the proposed project site. The City of Flagstaff Planning & Zoning Commission held public hearings and unanimously recommended approval to the city council. The council approved the commission’s recommendations and passed all necessary ordinances and resolutions to proceed.
Over the years, as part of a development agreement, the City has also invested over $400,000 in public improvements on the property including sewer and water, sidewalk, telephone and natural gas in preparation for development.
In June 2017, three proposed sites were brought before the council for consideration of affordable rental housing. The Schultz Pass Meadows parcel was included with a concept plan for 26 townhomes. The plan emphasized minimal impact to the viewshed, on a private property parcel, adjacent to the boundary of the city-owned three acres. At that time there were members of our community who spoke out against the proposal.
At an August 2017 council meeting, former Councilmember Celia Barotz wisely noted that a future council could decide to change zoning to allow development or sell the land to a developer. She suggested a ballot initiative, and her quote that evening was: “I think the best way would be a voter initiative. If it turns out to be victorious, then it’s your victory.”
In September 2017, I voted to remove the Schultz Pass Meadows parcel from Council consideration to afford those who oppose the project their opportunity to request a ballot initiative. Two years later, the citizen group “Flagstaff for Schultz Pass Open Space” began circulating a citizen petition requesting a ballot initiative to make Schultz Pass Meadows permanent open space. This citizen group has now decided to delay that ballot initiative until 2022.
Today, Flagstaff is 6,000 units short of available units for housing. Placing the Schultz Pass Meadow question on the 2022 ballot will result in a five-year conversation about three acres of city property designated for affordable housing. This lengthy delay calls into question the willingness to resolve this issue equitably.
Current candidates for Mayor and City Council who have signed the petition for the “Save Schultz Meadow Campaign” may have a potential legal or ethical conflict should they vote, as future councilmembers, to designate Schultz Pass Meadows as open space. If an open space designation cannot be made in a timely manner, future options would be:
A. Place the question before City of Flagstaff voters as a ballot initiative,
B. Our future city council can move the property forward as originally intended.
The Schultz Pass Meadow question addresses the essence of our community values. Over the last seven months, the coronavirus pandemic has taught all of us many things. Most importantly, we have learned that our Flagstaff workforce is truly an “essential workforce.” We could not have survived during this time without their remarkable dedication.
On every shift in the workplaces around town, our community heroes have quietly demonstrated those core values that make Flagstaff such a wonderful community to live in. With compassion and fairness, let’s let all of Flagstaff’s voices be heard when it comes to addressing the Schultz Pass Meadows affordable housing question.
Coral Evans is the mayor of Flagstaff.
