Coconino Voices: Salas thankful as her campaign comes to close

I’m grateful for the support of voters, volunteers, and donors. I’m thankful for the endorsement by the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Flagstaff Law Enforcement of Association, United Flagstaff Firefighters, and Local 469 Arizona Pipe Trades.

Come hell or high water, I remain dedicated to the City of Flagstaff’s mission to protect and enhance the quality of life for all. I will appear before the State Transportation Board this Friday to make funding flood mitigation on Highways 180 and 89 top of mind. I continue to lead statewide advocacy for state and federal funding for transportation projects in rural Arizona until my term on Council ends in mid-December.

I ran as a write-in candidate for Council to offer Flagstaff voters the independent choice. The choice that speaks of continuing balanced leadership and proven experience and accomplishments as a highly performing elected councilmember for four years.

The choice who looks and listens to all sides on any issue and fosters consensus and does not capitalize on divisive and polarizing views for political gain.

The choice that brings the strong voice for business success, job growth, housing, transportation along with environmental stewardship.

The choice who has always been a champion of Team Flagstaff from day one and a steadfast voice for succession planning and employee retention.

The choice who is genuinely independent from partisan politics, machinations, and ideological dogmatism in a supposedly nonpartisan election. Running as an independent candidate was more challenging and required efforts multiple times compared with candidates backed by a well-oiled party machinery. In a bizarre turn of events 10 days before the election, my Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended, and I was banned from creating new accounts.

I did my best campaigning as an authentic independent candidate, with my hectic schedule as an incumbent councilmember, and with the support of a small group of volunteers. My dedication to my responsibilities on Council remained my top priority. I'm the only councilmember who holds a perfect attendance for the last four years, always fully and physically present at all Council meetings.

Looking ahead, I will continue to serve our community on Arizona@Work Coconino Workforce Board representing small business toward work-based training and establish the Pipe Trades Apprenticeship Training Center in northern Arizona.

I am forever grateful for being able to serve our diverse community as a councilmember for the last four years. As I embark on my journey when I step down as a councilmember after the December 13 meeting, I find solace and hope in Pope John Paul II's wisdom: “In the designs of providence, there are no mere coincidences.”