Coconino Voices: Salas' statement before Flagstaff City Council budgetary vote

To contribute to civil discourse regarding police funding and reform, I reiterate the purpose of law enforcement in a free society that is to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law so that individual liberty may flourish. Trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect is essential to advancing these goals. Without law enforcement, anarchy, chaos and lawlessness may prevail.

The mission of our Flagstaff Police Department is to protect and preserve life, property, public order and the rights of the individual, by providing exemplary service through the establishment of a partnership of shared responsibility, support and trust with the law-abiding members of the community.

I am very confident that every member of our police department abides by this mission with an elevated degree of dedication and compassion. By the very nature of their duty and responsibility, the police and firefighters/EMT remain the only entities of government that consistently and constantly responds to every situation where immediate help is needed. In the over 14 years I have lived in Flagstaff, I have seen many times how our highly trained police officers respond to emergency calls in a timely, safe, proactive and compassionate manner while de-escalating a situation. Every member of our police department received 8 hours of training on “Fair and Impartial Policing,” an implicit bias course offered by the Fair and Unbiased Policing Institute, a very well-known and respected consortium that has offered training to law enforcement professionals around the country.