Coconino Voices: Rural Arizonans critically need broadband internet

My patients in Indian Country and in rural Arizona have suffered a lot throughout the course of the pandemic, and we're counting on our leaders in Congress -- namely Senator Mark Kelly and Congressman Tom O'Halleran -- to help us fully recover.
I've served patients on the Navajo Nation and in Arizona for 23 years, and nothing could have prepared us for how truly devastating the early waves of the pandemic hit this part of the country. Not only were we one of the worst COVID hotspots on the planet, we were also one of the most underserved regions in the United States.
At the height of Covid last spring, Tuba City was one of the first IHS hospitals to be overwhelmed with patients. Winslow soon followed. Our operating rooms were closed except for the sickest of patients. Our ICUs were full. Entire wings of our hospitals were turned into Covid wards. Our Emergency Rooms were also divided into Covid and non-Covid rooms. Patients were literally dying within hours of arriving at our hospitals and we did not know why. It was a scary and uncertain time.
Over a year later, and we're in much better shape. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan that passed in March, our community is far ahead of the rest of the state in vaccination rates; workers were able to get some relief through another round of stimulus checks, and families are benefiting from the expanded Child Tax Credit that lets Arizonans keep more of their own money to care for their children.
But there's more we need to do.
The infrastructure bill, negotiated by Senators Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and supported by our representative Tom O'Halleran, provides critical resources to make sure that Arizona is able to compete economically in the decades to come. Not only does the infrastructure bill invest in roads, bridges and railways, it also provides a critical tool for rural America that is too often ignored: reliable access to broadband internet.
In 2021, internet access isn't just an important tool to keep us connected, it's a necessity for our communities to thrive and for businesses to grow. And as someone in the medical profession, internet access has become a critical component of health care, ensuring that providers can share information and stay in touch with our coworkers as well as our patients.
Senator Kelly fought to include $100 million for broadband internet funding in the bipartisan infrastructure bill providing broadband access to over 350,000 Arizonans. Senator Sinema says that Arizona, which has more rural communities than many other states, could stand to gain even more. That's a major boon for rural communities and for our state.
Senator Kelly and Congressman O'Halleran have passed legislation to expand broadband access on tribal lands. That bill also offers discounts for rural and tribal communities to pay for internet access. Senator Kelly also sought to lessen the digital divide by providing grants so that tribal communities could get online and stay connected.
Rural Arizona and our tribal neighbors are forever linked, and we've got to make sure that all of these communities aren't left behind in the digital age. Senator Kelly and Congressman O'Halleran understand that, and that's why they're working to make Arizona's digital future a reality.
Dr. Gregory Jarrin is an Indian Health Service physician who worked in Arizona for more than two decades. He currently provides care at a hospital in Whiteriver.