Coconino Voices: Rural Arizonans critically need broadband internet

My patients in Indian Country and in rural Arizona have suffered a lot throughout the course of the pandemic, and we're counting on our leaders in Congress -- namely Senator Mark Kelly and Congressman Tom O'Halleran -- to help us fully recover.

I've served patients on the Navajo Nation and in Arizona for 23 years, and nothing could have prepared us for how truly devastating the early waves of the pandemic hit this part of the country. Not only were we one of the worst COVID hotspots on the planet, we were also one of the most underserved regions in the United States.

At the height of Covid last spring, Tuba City was one of the first IHS hospitals to be overwhelmed with patients. Winslow soon followed. Our operating rooms were closed except for the sickest of patients. Our ICUs were full. Entire wings of our hospitals were turned into Covid wards. Our Emergency Rooms were also divided into Covid and non-Covid rooms. Patients were literally dying within hours of arriving at our hospitals and we did not know why. It was a scary and uncertain time.