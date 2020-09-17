Coconino Voices: PPP loans serve to empower local businesses

Because of the incredible impact the business has on local residents — especially children on the nearby reservation and those with special needs — co-owner Tom Cosner knew the PPP was a necessary tool to mitigate the impact of pandemic. Empowered by a PPP loan, NRTA has been able to retain their entire team of therapists, assist local families in expanded virtual capacities, and continue providing their critical services to families in northeast Arizona.

These stories are just a few that demonstrate the remarkable actions of your business community, and the SBA is honored to play a part in making them possible. In recent months, more than 11,000 Arizona businesses received over $7 billion in SBA loans, saving roughly 616,000 jobs. These funds were pivotal to local economies, made sure families continued to receive paychecks, and kept hometown businesses afloat.

In Flagstaff, we were reminded that so much good is happening despite the immense challenges around us. People are giving back to the community. Neighbors are helping neighbors. Companies are going the extra mile. Yes, times are tough, but by investing in local businesses, we’re truly building a foundation for a stronger tomorrow.

We are profoundly grateful to your local business community for hosting us last week. Together, we’ll continue empowering Arizona entrepreneurs to serve their hometowns and pursue their American Dream. To learn more about the PPP or other SBA programs, visit sba.gov.

Mike Vallante is the SBA’s Associate Administrator for the Office of Field Operations and Region IX Administrator. Dan Nordberg serves as National Director for Rural Affairs and Region VIII Administrator.

