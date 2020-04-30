Coconino Voices: Plea for funding of Land and Water Conservation Fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In northern Arizona, our magnificent public lands are woven into our fabric of life. During the COVID-19 crisis with stay-at-home orders in place and the public encouraged to recreate locally, seeking refuge in nature has taken on a whole new meaning. In these challenging times, we're reminded daily that recreation opportunities on our public lands close to home, where social distancing is easy, has never been more important.

Because of the pandemic, our typically vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation economies are suffering, with river trips through the Grand Canyon and tours to our beautiful natural attractions cancelled. During a typical spring season, Flagstaff’s historic downtown would be bustling with tourists and locals enjoying our local restaurants and bars, shops, and entertainment. Instead, it’s eerily quiet. Worst of all, many of the employees of these businesses are out of work.

As Congress continues to craft more economic stimulus measures to address the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, our federal elected leaders can provide much needed help to Flagstaff, northern Arizona, and many other gateway communities by including full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) as part of an economic investment strategy to restart our economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.