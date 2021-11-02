Coconino Voices: Peel back bill title to see benefits to Arizona small businesses

Arizona’s Congressional delegation has the power to bring these critical pieces of legislation across the finish line. We need them to know that it's time to act now. Bold investments in clean energy and tax incentives to expand and strengthen Arizona’s strong manufacturing, clean energy and related emerging technologies serve as an economic base that is critical to Arizona’s sustainable economy and future quality of life.

Before the coronavirus took down the economy and labor community, clean energy was one of the nation’s strongest sectors, growing seventy percent faster than the economy as a whole. Thirteen percent of Arizona electricity generation is already renewable, just above the national average. Arizona can continue to lead, and that is why we need the Build Back Better Act passed with renewed investments in clean energy jobs and transportation infrastructure.

Arizona’s U.S. Senators wisely supported the bipartisan infrastructure package and should be commended for their strong leadership and vision as a necessary first step to invest in clean transportation, natural infrastructure and resilience, lead pipe replacement to ensure every American receives safe drinking water, and much more. These measures would drive job creation, help fix Arizona’s deteriorating and under capacity infrastructure and clean up pollution to improve air and water quality.

But their work is not yet done. The U.S. House and Senate must act by passing both pieces of legislation-the bipartisan infrastructure package and the Build Back Better Act. Creating a strong sustainable economy starts with strong leadership and proven policies. We want all policymakers to commit to fighting for a healthier country and securing our climate with an economy where small businesses can prosper.

Tim Kinney is the CEO of Kinney Construction based in Flagstaff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0