Coconino Voices: O'Halleran: Now is the time to take action on gun control

I grew up in a middle-class neighborhood in Chicago. We had crime, but I never saw real violence, let alone murder, until I joined the Chicago Police Department.

I took my oath of office as a police officer when I was 20 years old. Soon after, I was promoted to be one of the youngest homicide detectives in the history of the Chicago PD.

I covered at least two homicides every week. I can’t begin to describe the things I saw, the things I still see when I close my eyes.

I was the person that went to a mother’s door to tell her that her child had been killed or seriously injured, the person that stayed in touch with a family as I investigated what had happened. I worked hard to close cases, but I could not relieve the trauma victims and their loved ones endured.

I saw whole families torn apart. I carried their pain everywhere; it was my job.

But, rarely, if ever, was I called to respond to a massacre on the scale that we see today.

The unimaginable mass shootings we’ve seen just since I came to Congress in 2017 – an elementary school in Uvalde, a grocery store in Buffalo, another in Boulder, a Walmart in El Paso, a high school in Parkland, a concert in Las Vegas, a church in Texas – and this is only a small corner of a very big picture, a much longer list.

This kind of violence tears the carefully woven fabric that holds families, friendships, and whole communities together.

Parents should not be scared to send their kids to school, to the movies, to the grocery store. They should not have to bury them. We have a responsibility to stop this.

In Congress, we have the power to address this violence in our society. This violence has become expected, a part of daily life, growing roots where it does not belong. We have the power to change this, and yet, so many choose to do nothing.

The unimaginable tragedy in Uvalde is about more than the loss of 19 children and two teachers. It has forever changed the lives of parents, school staff, doctors and first responders, an entire community. That kind of physical, mental, and emotional pain — both for the families of deceased and for those injured — is staggering, incomprehensible.

These wounds create profound trauma; I’ve seen it myself. And that trauma spans beyond one person, beyond the four walls of one family’s home, beyond the boundaries of one town; it digs its ugly claws into the earth and poisons an entire country.

There can be no true healing without action.

That’s why I voted to pass two commonsense bills to address gun violence, the Protecting our Kids Act and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, legislative actions that have broad support throughout our country. Both bills passed the House with a bipartisan vote.

And, before this, we voted to pass commonsense background check legislation out of the House of Representatives twice.

Now, the nation waits as the Senate deliberates. Uvalde parents wait to find out if their pain is enough to finally spur action.

I urge all Senators to be brave. I urge them to really consider the toll inaction on these commonsense measures has had, and would have. I urge them to look at photos of the carnage of these mass shootings — photos their own constituents may have to see if they are jurors at a future trial.

I make this request based on my close-up experiences with the aftermath of violence, too many experiences to count. I urge the Senate to pass the bills we passed in the House so healing can begin. So we can mend the fabric of our communities, so our children can go to school feeling safe, so parents can sleep more soundly.

I am tired of the politicking, the gladhanding in front of the press, the days and weeks and months and years and entire Congresses gone by with no action and no change.

My hope is that we can work within our great nation to stop this. The time is now.

Tom O’Halleran is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

