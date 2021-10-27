Coconino Voices: O'Halleran addresses domestic violence in Arizona communities

When I was in my 20s, I served as one of the youngest Chicago homicide detectives in the city’s history. The calls I responded to that keep me awake at night — some 50 odd years later — are those involving domestic violence.

Addressing domestic violence and the effects that this uniquely personal and harmful crime has on survivors, children and whole communities is an issue I have focused my policy efforts on from day one of my public service career. Beginning with my time as a member of the Arizona State Legislature, all the way to the halls of Congress, I’ve advocated for reform that ensures funding for the programs and resources needed to get whole families into stable, safe situations.

As a member of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence, this month, I cosponsored a resolution to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Together, as a Congress, we must commit to doing whatever is in our power to secure justice for survivors, both in and out of the courtroom.

To this end, I’m proud to have championed legislation that uplifts survivors across Arizona.

This week, I will re-introduce my Help End Abusive Living Situations, or “HEALS” Act.