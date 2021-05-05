Coconino Voices: No reason to limit Flagstaff police funding

Challenges in our criminal justice system are due to years of state/federal budget cuts on mental health, homelessness, substance abuse, recovery, and re-entry programs. However, Flagstaff Municipal and Coconino County Superior Courts have made successful strides with recovery and re-entry programs.

By default, police filled the void created by funding cuts in social services, placing police officers in an untenable position. Meager funding for mental health means police as the only ones left to call to situations where a social worker or mental health professional would be more appropriate. Although our FPD trains officers in crisis intervention and mental health first aid, it doesn’t replace mental care.

Resources are needed to social services, education, housing, and mental health. Fulfilling these needs should not be in lieu of police funding, but rather, increase funding support from state and federal agencies toward these areas.

At the council's budget retreat, we discussed strengthening County-City partnership Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) on a mission to promote safety of citizens; efficient and just treatment for offenders; protection and healing of victims; crime prevention; and reduce recidivism. Council made the unprecedented commitment to institute and fund Alternative Response Model at $776,000/year.