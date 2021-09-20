COCONINO VOICES: Need full funding to 'Build Back Better'

As Congress inches closer to a vote on a $3.5 trillion tax and spending package — possibly by the end of this month — we, as local elected officials in a state ravaged by climate change, are waiting with baited breath.

This budget legislation contains critical provisions related to the environment and climate change. They include investments in clean and efficient energy, grid modernization, mitigation of climate-warming methane emissions, and cleaning up orphan and abandoned oil and gas wells. Those provisions would also prioritize protections for communities most vulnerable to the damaging impacts of climate change, and create good-paying jobs that are needed more than ever after the pandemic-induced economic recession.

Our nation has been wracked by natural disaster this summer. Catastrophic wildfires swept across the West, which has become the norm each year for states like ours, and Hurricane Ida has had devastating human and economic tolls. Arizona has also been hardest hit by the first-ever water shortage declared this summer on the Colorado River, which has been overallocated for years and is a major indicator of our climate crisis. This federally proclaimed shortage means our state will lose 18% of our share from the river in 2022, or 512,000 acre-feet, which will be particularly devastating to our farmers.