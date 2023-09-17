National Voter Registration Day this year will be celebrated on Sept 19. On this day, across the country, Fortune 500 companies, voting rights groups, community organizations and many others come together for a democracy blitz – registering voters in person, or reaching out through the media to educate voters on registration.

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day aims to make sure no one who wants to cast a ballot misses the opportunity due to an easily fixed registration problem.

Arizona has many tools to help citizens register, check their status, or update their registration. If you are registered and haven’t moved, you should be all set. You do not need to reregister for each election. You do need to update, if you have moved or changed your name. If you’re not sure of your status, go to my.arizona.vote. This site will also tell you if you are on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) - this is Arizona’s great vote-by-mail system where your ballot is delivered to your address.

If you need to register and have an Arizona driver’s license there is an easy process on servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration. You must be a US citizen, at least 18 years old to vote – but you can still register in advance if you will be 18 by the time of the next election. Young people are an important voice for the future and many schools run events to register students. Need more help? Have more questions? Your local county officials are there to help (Coconino registrar 928-679-7860; Yavapai registrar 928-771-3248, ext. 9). You can also access voter and registration information at www.lwvnaz.org. You can also find listed there the days and times we will be at local libraries.

Why is encouraging voter registration important? When the registered voting population doesn’t reflect the population as a whole, we end up with a distorted democracy that fails to reflect the views of the country at large. If we’re going to build a democracy that truly represents us all, the best solution is closing registration gaps and making sure all eligible Americans are registered voters. On the local level, elected officials make decisions that directly affect our lives such as property taxes, police funding, or community services. Many local races are extremely close. Registering and voting provides an opportunity to be an active participant in your own local government.

The calendar may say 2023, but the 2024 elections are just around the corner. You can get ready to participate. Here are a few important dates:

Presidential Preference Election – Mar 19, 2024 (Last Day to Register: Feb 20, 2024) This election is open only to those registered in a specific party (Independents who wish to vote in this election will need to choose a party affiliation by Feb 20.)

Primary Election - Aug 6, 2024 – (Last Day to Register July 8, 2024) This election includes state-wide candidates such as senators and many municipal elections. Independents can vote in this election, but need to request a ballot.

Election Day - Nov 5, 2024 (Last Day to Register Oct 7, 2024) This is the Big One. You’ll want to be part of the action!

National Voter Registration Day is a day of civic unity. It’s an opportunity to set aside differences; enjoy the rights, responsibilities, and opportunities we all share as Americans; and celebrate our democracy together—e pluribus unum - from many, one.

Content for this article included material from Nationalvoterregistrationday.org. Visit their site for more info.