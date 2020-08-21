Coconino Voices: Mining permit could affect Red Gap Ranch water quality

The proposed ADEQ Permit No. P-513196 for Prize Energy Resources (PER) is open for public review and comment through Aug. 26, on which date ADEQ will meet to make their decision. We urge Flagstaff and regional citizens to review and comment on the proposed permit in order to protect the water quality of and the City’s investment in Red Gap Ranch. Your comments should be submitted to greenslade.maribeth@azdeq.gov .

• ADEQ is mandated to require mining companies to have site-specific geology for each permitted mining site; however, geologists we’ve worked with cannot find specific geology mapping of the proposed drill sites. We anticipate that PER is extrapolating from wildcat boreholes, but such data would be suspect as to its quality. We feel that ADEQ has failed to comply with its own regulations to assure that professional geological mapping of each mining site provides the necessary information for evaluation of compliance with ADEQ’s regulations. Most of the mine sites are not specified. This is particularly important in determining whether there is the potential for metals and other compounds to pollute the Red Gap Ranch section of the Coconino Aquifer. The proposed drill sites (Section 2.1) are available in the above URL.