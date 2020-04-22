Coconino Voices: Lessons for Earth Day in the coronavirus era

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When you look into our nation’s past, the worst of times have brought out the best in us.

That was certainly true 50 years ago when Americans united around the first Earth Day to fight back against the environmental degradation that was threatening our air, water, and natural resources.

In 1970, America was at a crossroads, our natural systems were at risk of falling into permanent disrepair. That first Earth Day paved the way for landmark environmental protections.

As we commemorate Earth Day 50 this month, the spread of the coronavirus has put America once again at a crossroad. This virus has created a respiratory crisis that has taken the lives of thousands of Americans and it has hit Arizona hard bringing our economy to an unprecedented stand still. But like the challenges we have faced in the past, Americans will unite and rise again to fight for a better tomorrow.

While our elected leaders work to ensure that our hospitals, medical systems and small businesses have the resources they need now, it will soon be time to debate the economic policies that families, businesses, and workers need to recover in the future.