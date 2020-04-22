Coconino Voices: Lessons for Earth Day in the coronavirus era

When you look into our nation’s past, the worst of times have brought out the best in us.
That was certainly true 50 years ago when Americans united around the first Earth Day to fight back against the environmental degradation that was threatening our air, water, and natural resources.
In 1970, America was at a crossroads, our natural systems were at risk of falling into permanent disrepair. That first Earth Day paved the way for landmark environmental protections.
As we commemorate Earth Day 50 this month, the spread of the coronavirus has put America once again at a crossroad. This virus has created a respiratory crisis that has taken the lives of thousands of Americans and it has hit Arizona hard bringing our economy to an unprecedented stand still. But like the challenges we have faced in the past, Americans will unite and rise again to fight for a better tomorrow.
While our elected leaders work to ensure that our hospitals, medical systems and small businesses have the resources they need now, it will soon be time to debate the economic policies that families, businesses, and workers need to recover in the future.
I am a Flagstaff business owner and one who has employees across the state. To me building a better economy means building a sustainable, safe and clean economy. We can have a sustainable economy and also have clean air, water, and a vital outdoor recreation industry in northern Arizona.
It is time to put folks to work making our air healthier, our electric grid more reliable, our rivers resilient and our forests healthy. We can protect northern Arizona’s beautiful spaces, create jobs, and naturally eliminate harmful health risks.
In 1970, the first Earth Day served as a catalyst for a monumental wave of environmental action. Policymakers answered the call of the day and made sweeping reforms to protect the air we breathe and the water we drink.
On Earth Day 50, let’s launch our nation into a new era, an era when we rebuild better and rebuild smarter. An era that meets the demands for a booming economy and is powered by clean energy and built by workers with sustainable jobs.
