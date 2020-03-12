Coconino Voices: It pays for Arizona to invest in community colleges

With nearly 300,000 students, Arizona’s community colleges are the backbone of our higher educational system, driving the state’s economic engine and delivering an educated citizenry to meet the most in-demand jobs of today and the complexities of tomorrow.

Their financial impact is staggering, with graduates earning $11 billion in increased wages over their working lives, equating to 5.6 percent of the total gross state product. With these colleges woven into the fabric of Arizona’s economy, it is understandable why the state takes a vested interest in their success with state funding.

As the Presidents and Chancellors of the state’s 10 community college districts, we applaud the plans by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature to fully fund the STEM workforce development formula for Maricopa, Pima, and Central Arizona College as well as to our eight rural colleges. We rallied in solidarity at the Capitol on Feb. 19 to thank our elected officials for their proposals and showcase our impact across Arizona.

Over the past two years, we supported the 20x2020 plan for K-12, which reaches maturity this year. We also recognize that most employers demand more than a high school diploma. The jobs of the future demand a highly educated and skilled workforce – one produced by Arizona’s community colleges.