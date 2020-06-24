Coconino Voices: In-person classes at NAU too risky to start in August

There are currently no accommodations that can be made to face-to-face university instruction that will insulate faculty, staff, and students from COVID-19 infection. Until a vaccine has been developed, which may take many years, our campus and Flagstaff community will have to confront that reality. Northern Arizona University (NAU) President, Rita Cheng, conceded this fact, saying, “While risk factors cannot be eliminated entirely, we believe we can decrease the risk to health and safety through a variety of measures….” On June 16, 2020, Arizona reached its highest one day infection total, 2,392 cases. The state is preparing for the worst.
Given these conditions, it is our considered opinion that it is premature for the NAU Administration to require faculty who cannot prove a relevant “disability” to teach face-to-face courses starting in August of 2020. While NAU is attempting to meet Governor Ducy’s call for “flexibility” when it comes to classroom innovations, they have done so mostly with respect to student concerns. Sadly, there has not been a parallel concern with the health and well-being of faculty.
As long term NAU faculty, and former department chairs, we appreciate the importance of NAU in retaining its role in Arizona as an ideal institution for face-to-face instruction delivered by Ph.D. holding faculty. However, the push toward mandating face-to-face teaching, even if it does not risk the health of students, will risk the health, and indeed the lives, of some number of faculty and possibly their family members.
Currently there are a reported 40,924 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona, and 1,239 deaths. Maricopa County reports 20, 775 cases and 568 deaths, Pima County reports 4,329 cases and 226 deaths, while Coconino County reports 1,393 cases and 88 deaths. Nationally, we have experienced 119,342 deaths, nearly one-third of all deaths from COVID-19 globally. Finally, Flagstaff exists on Navajo Nation land. The Navajo Nation has the highest per capita infection rate in the United States. The virus is here. With current hospitalizations increasing in Arizona in the wake of the recent “reopening” of the economy, there is little reason to assume that the risk of COVID-19 infection will fall to inconsequential levels any time soon. In fact, on June 8, 2020, Arizona State Health Director, Dr. Cara Christ, charged Arizona hospitals to “fully activate” emergency planning. Flagstaff Medical Center is among the hospitals in the state that must prepare for possible surges in COVID-19 cases.
NAU President, Rita Cheng, has assured university faculty that measures are being implemented to routinely disinfect all campus structures. That makes sense to us. However, it is also the case that intensive application of hazardous cleaning materials, including hand sanitizers, raises serious OSHA concerns. Universities are required to meet OSHA regulations relating to OSHA's Hazard Communication standard (in general industry, 29 CFR 1910.1200), Personal Protective Equipment standards (in general industry, 29 CFR 1910 Subpart I), and other applicable OSHA chemical standards.
University employees have a “right not to work.” This right can be found in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines, especially those pertaining to “Disability Discrimination.” The “right not to work” is not an argument to do no work. Rather, it is a reasonable response to the real fears held by university faculty with regard to possible infection. What this means is that there needs to be available to faculty methods of course delivery that promote the greatest health and safety to all university employees and students, while assuring high quality pedagogy. These are decisions that, according to the AAUP, must be made in conjunction with faculty especially with regard to the teaching mission. A reasonable accommodation must provide faculty who feel they are at particular risk from developing serious medical complications from contracting COVID-19 to have requests that their assignments be modified to minimize contact with potentially infected persons granted.
That means that the university’s recent commitment to the NAU/HYFLEX course delivery technology, for example, a commitment that was made over the objections of faculty, must be rescinded. Faculty alone should make decisions relating BOTH to their curricula and its delivery, and their health.
In a June 12, 2020 reply to the Faculty Senate regarding the right of faculty to determine course delivery methods, University Counsel incorrectly stated the following:
“NAU requiring faculty members to use NAUflex is NOT a violation of academic freedom… It refers to our faculty members’ freedom to research and publish freely within their fields, their freedom to discuss their course topic in the classroom, and their freedom to speak/write in various ways. It arguably does not encompass our faculty being able to unilaterally choose their own method of delivering instruction…”
What the text of the NAU SHARED GOVERNANCE document actually says is precisely the opposite (highlighted in bold and underlined):
“Areas of Responsibility for the Faculty
Subject to the authority of the Arizona Board of Regents ("ABOR"), the authority of the President of the University, and the limitations imposed by the Faculty Constitution and Bylaws, the Faculty have been charged (through their elected representatives) with shared responsibility for the fundamental areas of academic and educational activities, as well as matters related to Faculty personnel. This includes curriculum, methods of instruction, research and creative activity, Faculty status, and promoting academic freedom and other aspects of University life that relate directly to the educational process.”
The document was signed by NAU President, Rita Cheng, on January 1, 2016. It is one of the essential documents pertaining to faculty rights and responsibilities. Clearly by way of her signature President Cheng supports the right of faculty to determine their methods of instruction.
The presence of a pandemic crisis should enhance faculty-administration consensus building about the many ways to possibly proceed. We encourage the NAU President and Provost to continue working earnestly with our Faculty Senate to generate consensus decisions regarding academic freedom over pedagogy. The presence of COVID-19 changes nothing in this regard.
Faculty with health concerns have been told to obtain an “accommodation” from NAU Disability Services. They must do so in the context of President Cheng’s statement that “age is not a disability.” This is at odds with current CDC guidelines.
We contend that at a minimum all faculty should be given the right to determine their mode of course delivery, and that faculty who meet any of the following criteria can presume they will be allowed to elect alternatives to face-to-face classes:
1. Faculty 60 years of age and older.
2. Faculty with underlying medical conditions known to exacerbate the effects of COVID-19, including but not limited to, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and a history of respiratory problems.
3. Faculty who live with persons with elevated risk from complications due to COVID-19 for any of the above reasons.
We faculty are not disposable. Our lives are not available to university administrators to use as subjects in a natural science experiment. NAU administrators must admit that there will be no vaccination from COVID-19 prior to August 2020, and continue to acknowledge that there is no way to ensure safety from infection.
Smaller class sizes and shortened semesters are prima facie incubators for infection, not to mention that social distancing 18 to 21 year-olds is, as we have seen nationally and know from our experience with university students, ineffective. Relatedly, the Arizona Daily Sun reported on March 24, 2020 that GPS tracking indicated Coconino County residents received an “F” for not adhering to state and municipal “stay at home” orders.
Despite rosy prognostications about sanitizing workspaces, purchasing “flexible” technology, and the like, no university in the United States or globally can assure faculty that the virus will pass them by.
For the sake of high quality innovative pedagogy, and the preservation of their health and safety, faculty must preserve and act upon the right to determine their preferred mode of course delivery as provided by guiding ABOR and NAU documents, and in keeping with the scientific data relating to safe person-to-person interaction.
Robert Schehr and Raymond Michalowski are professors with the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice. Nearly 170 faculty, staff, grad students and others signed an online petition to support this piece.
