Coconino Voices: In-person classes at NAU too risky to start in August

University employees have a “right not to work.” This right can be found in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines, especially those pertaining to “Disability Discrimination.” The “right not to work” is not an argument to do no work. Rather, it is a reasonable response to the real fears held by university faculty with regard to possible infection. What this means is that there needs to be available to faculty methods of course delivery that promote the greatest health and safety to all university employees and students, while assuring high quality pedagogy. These are decisions that, according to the AAUP, must be made in conjunction with faculty especially with regard to the teaching mission. A reasonable accommodation must provide faculty who feel they are at particular risk from developing serious medical complications from contracting COVID-19 to have requests that their assignments be modified to minimize contact with potentially infected persons granted.