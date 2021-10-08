Coconino Voices: How the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission goes about its work

To be honest, I did not know what to expect at these meetings; we so often see rancor, negativity, and political extremism on traditional and social media. I am proud to say, however, that civic engagement in Arizona is strong. Time and again, individuals, diverse in so many ways, took turns respectfully and passionately expressing their views. We heard about the responsiveness (or lack thereof) of our local, state and federal elected leaders. We learned of historical, geographical and economic connections, such as the Copper Corridor, that unite us. We were reminded that political compromise is still possible, such as in Yuma, where Republican leaders spoke so positively of their Democratic colleagues, and vice versa. They demonstrated how to turn division into an asset by capitalizing on additional representation. We heard from rural communities fearful that urban growth will impinge on their way of life. And we were reminded that too many minority communities still feel marginalized in their political representation.

Much work remains. The AIRC will continue to hold public meetings throughout the process. The maps will be drawn in a transparent manner in accordance with our Constitutions. You can follow each and every step of the map-drawing process live; up-to-date information with instructions for how to participate can be found on our website or social media platforms.