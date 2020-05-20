Coconino Voices: How Coconino County is tackling the pandemic

COVID-19’s impact affects more than just our personal physical health; it has reshaped our economic lives. Coconino County has partnered with United Way and many other nonprofit organizations to create the Social Safety-Net Services Coalition to gather resources to aid residents with housing, food and other basic needs. Along with our partners in the Social Safety-Net Services Coalition, our Health and Human Services team is working hard to provide support for those who need assistance every day. This includes our workforce team that provides help to retrain workers and prepare them for the job market.

Much of the economy and business functions that were closed are starting to reopen. As part of our public health duties, Coconino County is working with local businesses to review and offer advice on re-opening plans. Reopening does not change our need to be diligent in our prevention methods. We urge everyone to continue to practice sound judgement and follow guidance to wear masks, wash your hands, sanitize spaces and practice physical distancing. You can find all the most recent guidance and resources on the COVID-19 website at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.