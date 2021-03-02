Coconino Voices: Housing in Flagstaff will improve with supply

Correction: An earlier version of this piece listed the author as Joe Galli with the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. Neither Joe nor the Chamber was associated with this submission. The correct author is Tyler Denham.
Housing affordability has been the subject du jour for the past several months of Flagstaff City Council meetings, and for good cause – 49% of all households in Flagstaff are low-income and 45% are housing cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their gross monthly income towards housing.
Low-income families are being priced out, young professionals are unable to start families, and local businesses have trouble hiring and retaining employees. The city council members recognized the pressing nature of this issue when they passed the affordable housing emergency resolution in December 2020.
However, the discussions on housing affordability have been frustratingly shallow since then. Housing affordability is not going to improve unless Flagstaff’s housing supply increases to match demand, but the development needed to do that conflicts with the councilmembers' other priorities on climate change, historic preservation and density. So far councilmembers have not addressed the obvious conflict.
To explain the conflict, it’s easiest to start with Flagstaff’s climate action and adaptation plan. Part of the plan’s goals is preservation of the surrounding ponderosa pine ecosystems and a drastic reduction in residents’ reliance on vehicles (the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions).
As the plan itself states, the best way to increase housing supply while meeting those goals is infill developments close to amenities in the city. That’s eminently reasonable, but runs afoul of Flagstaff’s aggressive historic preservation rules. The historic townsite overlay passed in 2007 bans development across 63 acres in the heart of Flagstaff, and councilmembers made it a priority to expand historic preservation rules this year, which means infill development will be banned in even more of Flagstaff.
The only way to increase Flagstaff’s housing supply while meeting the goals of the climate action and adaptation plan and expanding historic preservation is to concentrate high-density developments in the remaining areas of town. However, this runs afoul of councilmembers’ plans to limit density throughout Flagstaff. They made it their highest priority to implement the High Occupancy Housing plan this year, which will, through a combination of zoning changes and bureaucratic hurdles, effectively ban high-density developments. Councilmembers plan to further limit density by implementing 3-story height restrictions across town, and have shown no willingness to revise any of the anti-density provisions, such as mandatory setbacks and minimum lot sizes, already baked into Flagstaff’s zoning code.
The end result is that the members of Flagstaff City Council have painted themselves into a corner. To get out, they will have to make difficult and likely unpopular tradeoffs between their current priorities -- give up on climate change goals by pushing development to the edges of Flagstaff and into Bellemont, Fort Valley and Kachina Village? Give up on housing affordability to preserve low-density developments? Enact stricter limits on historic preservation to increase housing?