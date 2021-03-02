Coconino Voices: Housing in Flagstaff will improve with supply

As the plan itself states, the best way to increase housing supply while meeting those goals is infill developments close to amenities in the city. That’s eminently reasonable, but runs afoul of Flagstaff’s aggressive historic preservation rules. The historic townsite overlay passed in 2007 bans development across 63 acres in the heart of Flagstaff, and councilmembers made it a priority to expand historic preservation rules this year, which means infill development will be banned in even more of Flagstaff.

The only way to increase Flagstaff’s housing supply while meeting the goals of the climate action and adaptation plan and expanding historic preservation is to concentrate high-density developments in the remaining areas of town. However, this runs afoul of councilmembers’ plans to limit density throughout Flagstaff. They made it their highest priority to implement the High Occupancy Housing plan this year, which will, through a combination of zoning changes and bureaucratic hurdles, effectively ban high-density developments. Councilmembers plan to further limit density by implementing 3-story height restrictions across town, and have shown no willingness to revise any of the anti-density provisions, such as mandatory setbacks and minimum lot sizes, already baked into Flagstaff’s zoning code.