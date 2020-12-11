Coconino Voices: Honor democracy by praising an elections worker

As I scan the headlines about claims of voting fraud in Arizona and beyond, I reflect on the workers who shared Elections responsibilities with me as a temporary employee the last two cycles. I consider the mothers, fathers and caregivers who toiled nights, weekends and endless hours to ensure the voting process was secure and accessible to everyone who wanted to vote. These workers are heroes on many levels!
There are checks, balances and safeguards that are strictly adhered to in every step of the voting process. And I cannot emphasize this enough: every single working team has a representative from each political party. Never is one individual allowed to transport or process a ballot alone without someone from another party or registered independent right alongside.
For anyone who believes no one looks at signatures on mailed-in affidavit envelopes, nothing could be further from the truth. A highly-trained staff examines each signed envelope for authentication and if there is any question, the affidavit then goes to experts in signature verification.
If there are remaining confirmation issues, each voter is then contacted by phone or e-mail, and charts are kept documenting this personal contact, but the team cannot offer assistance if a voter leaves off contact information. Once the voter is reached, staff members then offer guidance on how to correct the issue.
As signatures change through time, staff will verify and then rescan the signature with voter concurrence and approval. Every single scan or change is witnessed by another employee and then finally approved by the County Recorder, Chief Deputy Recorder or other designated officers with two people initialing to verify, always.
In all steps of the voting process, partisan discussion is not allowed. The Elections staff passionately advocates for all voters: it is no one’s business, except yours, how you cast your ballot. If a ballot has to be duplicated because it was torn or damaged, one person calls out the candidate as one person fills in the oval, then the roles are switched and proofed back. One Democrat, one Republican or Independent. When protocols are in place, the checks, balances and safeguards are infallible.
At night, workers cannot go home until all mail-in ballots are locked away. Supervisors walk through the offices to enforce this strict procedure; security and privacy are the first priority at opening and closing, and all day. Again: two parties including independents represented.
The Native staff members assisting with federal, state and county elections on the Navajo, Hopi and Havasupai reservations have encyclopedic knowledge of the people and the landscape, and are dedicated and committed to removing all barriers to voting. The dedication of our tribal staff is exemplary.
The workforce responsible for recruiting, training, and organizing the poll workers experience regular cancellations from volunteers who must be replaced, again with each party equally represented. All over Arizona, dedicated poll workers were understandably afraid, But, again, our citizens stepped up, as they always do when called upon! It is not an easy day, but the pieces fuse together successfully because of personal commitment to civic duty and the democratic process.
As the elections approach, observers representing both political parties watch the proceedings, including throughout the warehouse where ballots are tabulated. The observers, again from both parties, were courteous and respectful, and hopefully impressed with the hard work that goes into processing ballots.
My co-workers this year ate lunch together, discussed family, sports and shared stories that fused us together as friends – not just as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans. We delivered early ballots to voters in the hospital, group homes, senior care facilities and possible COVID-19 patients, always following strict rules. Team leader Sandy monitored every action we took, reflecting her many, many years of experience, competence and dedicated public service.
Your County Elections representatives include your neighbors, family and co-workers. Our country’s powerful legacy of equal and fair participatory democracy, through the privilege of voting, must endure and remain strong, effective and with total confidence. Your Coconino County staff has this covered!
Anne Worthington lives in Coconino County and worked for the Elections Office in 2018 and 2020.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!