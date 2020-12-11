Coconino Voices: Honor democracy by praising an elections worker

As I scan the headlines about claims of voting fraud in Arizona and beyond, I reflect on the workers who shared Elections responsibilities with me as a temporary employee the last two cycles. I consider the mothers, fathers and caregivers who toiled nights, weekends and endless hours to ensure the voting process was secure and accessible to everyone who wanted to vote. These workers are heroes on many levels!

There are checks, balances and safeguards that are strictly adhered to in every step of the voting process. And I cannot emphasize this enough: every single working team has a representative from each political party. Never is one individual allowed to transport or process a ballot alone without someone from another party or registered independent right alongside.

For anyone who believes no one looks at signatures on mailed-in affidavit envelopes, nothing could be further from the truth. A highly-trained staff examines each signed envelope for authentication and if there is any question, the affidavit then goes to experts in signature verification.